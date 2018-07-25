On Friday, July 27, a full moon will rise, but it's not just any full moon. It's a blood moon, which occurs during a lunar eclipse. When the moon passes into Earth's shadow, it appears to be a rusty or reddish color, hence the name. July's blood moon is also happening during Leo season, which begins on Thursday, July 26th. Both a blood moon and Leo season can affect every single person out there, regardless of your zodiac sign... and the two together can be a pretty big deal. So how exactly will the blood moon happening during Leo season affect you? It's definitely going to be an interesting time.

Leo season is generally a vibrant, joyful time when we feel extra confident, positive, and sure of ourselves. A total lunar eclipse and blood moon, however, could try to dim that glow. Despite the fact that we won't be able to see the blood moon in North America (it's going to be visible in Asia, Africa, Europe, South America, and Australia), we'll still feel its effects. According to astrologist Mecca Woods while speaking to Bustle, "Eclipses in Aquarius can leave us feeling a bit shell-shocked or caught off guard because Aquarius is a sign that's known for being unconventional and unexpected. Lunar eclipses are essentially turbo-charged full moons and full moons tend to bring things to a head or to a close." Add that to the fact that Leo season will make us more inclined to speak up and show off, and you've got a potentially turbulent time on your hands.

In a post on Astrology King, astrologer Jamie Partridge said the blood moon is "emotionally challenging," stating that it could lead to "reckless actions" and "aggression and emotional problems." Leo season isn't too far off. Although it's generally a time for positivity, Leo season can also result in some serious tension. As Astrostyle says, "Leo is ruled by the proud and regal Sun, the center of our solar system. During Leo season, we may occasionally, um, forget that the world doesn't revolve around us. Egos can run amok. Defending our 'honor' or 'principles' can start to sound a lot like bullying and bigotry." Basically, both the energy from the blood moon and the vibes from Leo season can cause us to say things we might regret later. It can cause us to engage in an emotional outburst that might come back to haunt us - and that might be something you'll want to avoid.

However, Leo season and the blood moon vibes aren't always that similar. While Leo season will make you want to act confident, show off your abilities, and take advantage of all of your potential, the blood moon might be steering you in a different direction: towards the past. Intuitive Astrology says that this blood moon gives us an opportunity "to dig deep, and reach further to clear and let go of all that we no longer want to carry." You might end up feeling caught between these two conflicting impulses.

Lastly, the blood moon and Leo season happening all at once could have a pretty big impact on your love life. As astrologer and psychic Cindy Mckean tells Bustle, "Since the Moon in astrology represents our emotions and feelings and Mars represents our passion and drive, this eclipse can undoubtedly affect our love lives. These two planets will be in the sign of Aquarius. Aquarian energy is known for being objective but also about solving recurring issues in novel ways. It's going to be a time where facts about ourselves or loved ones will be eyebrow-raising. This can a relief for some of us but a bit more wrenching for others, especially if you don't like changes."

Leo season, on the other hand, has the chance to make your love life more exciting. Cosmopolitan reported, "Finding romance and having sex is also easier during fun-loving and flirtatious Leo season, and both are abundant during this time of year. It's easier to take risks, feel more playful, and be more genuine in your self-expression this time of year." So while the blood moon may raise questions about your relationships or partners, Leo energy will have you feeling flirtatious and playful. It will be interesting to see how that mix plays out!

Oh, and don't forget: both the blood moon and Leo season are happening during the second Mercury retrograde of 2018. Basically, the end of the summer is going to be a roller coaster for everyone. Good luck out there!