On Friday July 27, the longest lunar eclipse of the century is set to take place. Also known as a "blood moon", because the shadow the Earth casts on the moon making it appear red in color, it's bound to be a spectacular event, with people already predicting the end of the world, because of course. Although the almost-two-hour long total lunar eclipse will only be visible in parts of Africa, the Middle East, southern Asia, Australia, and part of Europe (mostly Eastern Europe) that doesn't mean the blood moon's effects won't be felt all over the world.

While lunar eclipses happen about twice a year, what makes this one so extraordinary is the duration of the eclipse and the color of the moon, thanks to the Earth preventing the sun from reflecting its light on the moon.

"The red color of the blood moon is due to the green and violet sunlight of the color spectrum being filtered through the Earth's atmosphere before it reaches the moon and also refracted to strongly reveal mostly red light," Astrologer and psychic, Cindy Mckean, tells Bustle. This red light is what reaches the moon's surface and we see what's reflected back... Speaking of red, this lunar eclipse will be accompanied by the famous red planet in our solar system, Mars. When two planets are close to each other (less than two to three degrees), there's a blending of their energies that create an influence on us."

"It's going to be a time where facts about ourselves or loved ones will be eyebrow-raising."

No just an influence on us, but such a combination that can affect our relationships, too. "Since the Moon in astrology represents our emotions and feelings and Mars represents our passion and drive, this eclipse can undoubtedly affect our love lives," says Mckean. "These two planets will be in the sign of Aquarius. Aquarian energy is known for being objective but also about solving recurring issues in novel ways. It's going to be a time where facts about ourselves or loved ones will be eyebrow-raising. This can a relief for some of us but a bit more wrenching for others, especially if you don't like changes."

According to Mckean, although all signs will feel the effect of the blood moon, some will definitely feel it more than others. "All fixed signs (Taurus, Leo, Scorpio, and Aquarius), as well as Cancer (ruled by the Moon) and Aries (ruled by Mars) will feel the effects of this eclipse the most," she says. Here's what you can expect based on your sign.

Aries (March 21 - April 19) Tina Gong for Bustle "You are likely to feel angry or be easily aggravated on the day of the lunar eclipse," says Mckean. "Your immediate reaction is going to want to lash out." Mckean says that while the impulse might be to break things to vent all those emotions, it's best if you're more practical in how you express yourself. "If you're already in a relationship that's breaking down or if you're single, use the remainder of this year to hit the gym and tackle your professional goals," says Mckean.

Taurus (April 20 - May 20) Tina Gong for Bustle "The eclipse's effects on your love life will be a trying time, but also a time where the truths that surface are of the most value to you," says Mckean. "This eclipse will likely affect your home or professional life more than your love life, but the emotional volatility can make you feel less stable than you usually are. This is a great time to tap into your vast amount of patience and perseverance with your partner." Mckean says that with a little extra effort things will fall in place for you, Taurus, and by September you'll be happier and feeling more stable in your love life.

Gemini (May 21 - June 20) Tina Gong for Bustle "Though you will be mostly immune to the effects of the eclipse on your love life, be careful not to become reckless," says Mckean. "Adaptable, nimble, and fast as you are, once the lunar eclipse passes, the light reflected off the moon will bring any dalliances to the forefront. If you're involved with any of the signs that are more affected by the lunar eclipse, especially Cancer or Aries, be prepared for an emotional fallout." Don't think you're getting off scot-free, Gemini. We're all going to be affected by this blood moon either directly or indirectly.

Cancer (June 21 - July 22) Tina Gong for Bustle "We'll start by hugging you now because Cancers love hugs, security, warmth, and protection," says Mckean. "Ruled by the Moon, you will feel this eclipse quite strongly in all aspects of your life, but your love life will be minimally impacted if you are surrounded by those that care about you." While your love life won't take much of beating, according to Mckean, if you're in healthy relationship, your partner may get some moodiness from you. If your relationship isn't so healthy and you've been meaning to move on from your current partner, but haven't been able to yet, this blood moon will give you the necessary energy and strength to jump and never look back.

Leo (July 23 - August 22) Tina Gong for Bustle "Leos are ruled by the Sun in astrology," says Mckean. "When your light is blocked from hitting the Moon properly, it's like looking at the funny mirror in the clown house — but you won't find it funny. Your ego, and thus your love life, may abruptly come crashing down as a dramatic overreaction from your end. This is a time to look inward for strength and to recognize your glory from within. If you do that, you will get through the eclipse with minimal impact, especially since a few planets will be in retrograde motion shortly before and after the eclipse and during most of your birthday month." If you're able to hold it together, Leo, for the most part, there will be admiration to reap from those around you. Which should definitely be an incentive, because who doesn't want to be adored?

Virgo (August 23 - September 22) Tina Gong for Bustle "Virgos are great at being of service to others," says Mckean. "This eclipse will affect your love life minimally, if at all, as a Virgo, but if your partner is going to be affected, this is a definitive moment in your relationship. Just be sure to dedicate enough time to your partner as your friends might lean on you for emotional support or reassurance." While you may not be directly affected Virgo, you need to be the rock and the support system that everyone else around you needs. But you're good at being there for others, so this should be a piece of cake.

Libra (September 23 - October 22) Tina Gong for Bustle "Your scales will definitely be moved during this eclipse, but as fair and forgiving as you are, the effect on your love life will liberating," says Mckean. "Some problems tend to take care of themselves, and this eclipse will help separate the genuine people in your life from the ones without your best interest in mind." Mckean suggests carrying some tissues with you, Libra, because those in your life are going to need them as you lend your shoulder and sympathetic ear to those who are being affected by the blood moon more than you.

Scorpio (October 23 - November 21) Tina Gong for Bustle "You will feel this lunar eclipse internally," says Mckean. "The effect on your emotions will be intense, but definitely something you can handle like a pro. With Mars in retrograde at the same time of the eclipse, reflect on your emotions one step at a time and don't take action in your love life till the end of August when the planets move direct. The key for you is to take your time, something you already master." Always an expert at navigating and thinking things through, the effects this blood moon will have on you, Scorpio, will absolutely be something you can handle if you take your time which, as Mckean points out, is already something you do quite well.

Sagittarius (November 22 - December 21) Tina Gong for Bustle "Your love life will be minimally affected by the eclipse so long you're not involved with any of the signs that will be affected by it," says Mckean. "If that's the case, if you want to keep the integrity of your relationship intact, this is a time where you have to use an extra dose of optimism and cheerfulness on those around you." What this means is engaging in conversations and asking those you love about how they feel and why. Your inherency to be curious will help you pull this off no problem.

Capricorn (December 22 - January 19) Tina Gong for Bustle "The lunar eclipse could affect your love live, but very indirectly through those around you that are affected, even if you're not involved with anyone," says Mckean. "As an earth sign, you may find the high emotions around you very impractical. Keep doing what you do best: have your eye on the target." If you keep your eye on the ball, so to speak, Capricorn, you can have an immense stabilizing effect on the people in your life. "You'll kill two birds with one stone that way," says Mckean, "and feel satisfied with how emotionally economical, efficient, and practical you got through this."

Aquarius (January 20 - February 18) Tina Gong for Bustle "You tend to be detached and objective when it comes to emotions and affairs of the heart," says Mckean. "Given that the lunar eclipse and Mars will make a tough aspect with your ruling planet, Uranus, you can be prone to rash decisions. This will undoubtedly affect your love life if you react to hastily. The key for you is to remain detached and objective despite any triggers around you, for if you don't you'll regret it come your birthday month." In other words, similar to Capricorn, Aquarius, you want to keep you eyes straight ahead, don't make any major decisions, and just get to August 19. Regret is never a pretty thing to bear.