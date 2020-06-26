We're still coming off of the emotionally-charged new moon solar eclipse in Cancer that took place last weekend, which shook up our sense of stability and helped us to see the cracks in our foundations. But because 2020 takes no prisoners, the full moon that's coming up in the first week of July brings yet another eclipse our way — and the first quarter moon that takes place on Sunday, June 28 marks the midpoint between these two very intense lunations. This lunar phase (which appears half dark, half illuminated) is known for bringing forth challenges but also pushing us toward action, so for the zodiac signs most affected by the first quarter moon, a frustrating but ultimately powerful weekend may lie ahead.

Eclipses are known for injecting chaos into our lives, showing us truths and realigning our paths with a lightning bolt-like intensity. This weekend's first quarter moon (which takes place in cardinal air sign Libra and falls directly between two eclipses) is a good time to find your footing and take charge of your life's current circumstances — even if things look different than you initially planned. "Don’t give up on your activities and endeavors now — even if it feels daunting," astrologer Lisa Stardust tells Bustle. "Use this luminary to give you a boost to push through and work harder."

Are you ready to put in the work? All four cardinal zodiac signs are going to be feeling the effects of the first quarter moon with an added intensity, so buckle up and get ready to summon up your cosmic focus so you can make the most of it instead of buckling under the pressure.

Aries (March 21 - April 19)

Margaret Flatley/Bustle

Relationships are stressful. But this weekend, Aries? You'll find yourself fully exhausted by the drama. "Don’t give up all of your energy thinking about your crush," Stardust says. "Focus on you and heal your relationship anxieties now." Avoid falling back into unhealthy patterns or power imbalances in romantic relationships just because you're distracted by the thrill of this chase. If you step back and look at the bigger picture, you'll be able to make a decision based on logic instead of passion, which is the best move under this first quarter moon.

Cancer (June 21 - July 22)

Margaret Flatley/Bustle

If your head is still spinning after last weekend's new moon eclipse in your sign, I don't blame you, Cancer. For you, this weekend is all about gently (but firmly!) adjusting to the shifts that the eclipse made in your life — and those adjustments begin with self-care. "It’s time to nurture yourself more," Stardust says. "Think calming baths and afternoon naps." Clear your Sunday schedule to allow for a peaceful at-home spa day to help you settle into a new version of reality with the first quarter moon's motivational push.

Libra (Sept. 23 - Oct. 22)

Margaret Flatley/Bustle

You're likely feeling the tension of the first quarter moon more than any other sign this weekend, Libra, and it feels like a huge cosmic fire is burning under you. Instead of caving to the pressure of all the changes taking place in your career trajectory lately, capitalize on the lunar boost in energy and make a move. "You’re finding your professional groove right now, which means it’s time to focus and buckle down," Stardust says. Don't be afraid to take a risk as you reach toward your personal goals.

Capricorn (Dec. 22 - Jan. 19)

Margaret Flatley/Bustle

Your public life might feel like it's on the chopping block this weekend, Cap, but don't let your stress get the best of you. The work projects that are on your plate may be daunting, but trust that the progress you're making is more than enough — even if it doesn't feel like it just yet. "You’re at the half way hump between ending a professional endeavor," Stardust says. "Don’t give up now! Keep the momentum going." Slow and steady often wins the race, so focus your energy this weekend on problem-solving and balancing things out at work so that these projects can more easily be brought to a conclusion.