Get ready for a little cosmic drama this weekend, star babies, because Friday, June 5 delivers us both the June 2020 full moon and a lunar eclipse, making it an action-packed double whammy as far as luminaries go. It's easy to pick up on the high-intensity energy of a full moon, but this one in particular could bring some unexpected twists of fate that help us more clearly see where we're headed. While the full moon has the potential to be a little disorienting for all zodiac signs, for the few zodiac signs least affected by the June 2020 full moon, the changes will flow a little more smoothly.

This full moon takes place in the mutable fire sign Sagittarius, which is the sign that rules knowledge and world travel, as well as spiritual and philosophical growth. We're likely to come to some major realizations about our plans, projects, or passions in these areas as we approach the weekend — but we also shouldn't get too emotionally attached to any particular outcome. That's because the lunar eclipse that's taking place at the time of the full moon is likely to throw some additional curve balls our way and force us to look at things in a new and more open-minded light. As much as we'll want to spread our wings and fly, Sagittarius-style, it'll be important to temper that impulsiveness with caution. It's a time to slow down and listen to the universe before you make your next steps.

While this full moon will certainly bring some frustrations and tension, it can also serve as a helpful release and emotional reset — and the lucky zodiac signs who will be least affected by the June 2020 full moon might even look forward to the changes.

Taurus (April 20 - May 20)

Margaret Flatley/Bustle

Pressure and intensity aren't necessarily positive sensations, but the relief we feel when we find a release for these things surely is. Thankfully for you, Taurus, the upcoming full moon eclipse functions as a major energetic release, as well as a point of transformation. While all transformations include some growing pains, you should welcome the shifts taking place with open arms, as they simply require you to set aside the necessary time to go inward and offer yourself a chance at introspection. Take a pause from your daily hustle this weekend to explore and honor the spiritual changes that are taking place within you.

Leo (July 23 - Aug. 22)

Margaret Flatley/Bustle

This full moon may be an intense one, but it's also motivating you to make some much needed changes in your life, Leo — and perhaps even inspiring you to express yourself in new, pleasurable, and creative ways. Don't be afraid to explore the inner landscape of your heart through art and creativity right now. As the single zodiac sign ruled by the powerful sun, you're deeply expressive and passionate by nature, and this full moon eclipse will only accentuating your natural inclinations. Channel your frustrations into something beautiful as a form of catharsis.

Aquarius (Jan. 20 - Feb. 18)

Margaret Flatley/Bustle

Impending changes tend to make even the most confident people among us feel nervous, which is part of why eclipses have a reputation for being so stressful — but for you, Aquarius, this full moon is more likely to bring change of the positive sort, making it something to look forward to rather than dread. This weekend's cosmic energy will help to illuminate your role within your community and your friend group, which will serve to make you a stronger advocate over the coming years. Because of this, you might find that a lot of your friends come knocking at your door for support. Think of this as a chance to give back.