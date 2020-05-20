It's time for our monthly lunar reset, which comes to us in the form of the new moon in Gemini on Friday, May 22. We're still coming down from the intensity of the full supermoon we experienced earlier this month, so the May 2020 new moon is chance for us to restart and refocus. While some zodiac signs are going to feel high-powered energy of spring's final new moon in a big way, it'll offer a more gentle influence to the few lucky signs least affected by the May 2020 new moon — but in either case, it'll pay to know what you're in for so you can take advantage of the vibes.

"This Gemini new moon says that if you can dream it, you can do it," astrologer Shawnte Cato tells Bustle. While some planets are forming intense relationships to each other that will add some friction to the new moon energy, both the moon and sun will be forming a powerful trine aspect to Saturn, the planet of responsibility. New moons are almost always synonymous with new beginnings in their symbolism, but this is an extra helpful formation that will energize us when it comes to conquering our long-term goals. Get ready to look into the future of your desires and start putting shifting plans accordingly and putting things in motion.

Because the new moon is in Gemini, we're more likely to lead with our minds when it comes to solving problems — and while this will prove to be confusing and stressful for some signs, there are a few who will likely sail through it like a leaf in a gentle breeze. Here are the zodiac signs the May 2020 new moon will affect the least.

Aries (March 21 - April 19)

Margaret Flatley/Bustle

With the new moon in chatty Gemini, you'll need to embrace your communication skills in order to make the most of the lunar energy at hand. "Communication under this new moon could bring about new ways to solve old problems," Cato says. "Trust your ability to create your reality." By speaking your truth (and listening to the opinions and feelings of others), you'll gain cosmic insights that allow you to start chopping away at your to-do list — and making huge strides toward your future.

Cancer (June 21 - July 22)

Margaret Flatley/Bustle

The new moon offers you the opportunity to heal, Cancer. Its gentle energy is pulling you deep into your subconscious, allowing you to face fears with a new perspective and unlock spiritual gains. "This is an important time for you to do a deep dive of your past and give thanks for the lessons as you move ahead," Cato says. While it may not feel like a lightning bolt of cosmic energy, the quiet vibrations of this luminary will leave you with equally powerful results.

Libra (Sept. 23 - Oct. 22)

Margaret Flatley/Bustle

With both the sun and moon in a fellow air sign's territory, your mind is buzzing with new ideas and you're craving knowledge. Take advantage of your desire to expand your horizons right now. "Learn something new," Cato says. "Connecting with something in a powerful way could help affirm your greater sense of self." Don't be afraid to follow your excitement and try something totally new and different. Whatever you start learning now now could end up being a useful tool and skill for you down the road.

Capricorn (Dec. 22 - Jan. 19)

Margaret Flatley/Bustle

Filling up your schedule and keeping yourself occupied is nothing new for you, Cap. But with this new moon forming a positive link with your ruling planet, taskmaster Saturn, you're getting an extra boost of energy to help you crank out jobs and get things done effectively. "You're very busy under this new moon and will feel inclined to power through the day to optimize your time," Cato says. "Go get it!" Hop on this train while it's at full speed so you can get ahead and not have to rush down the road.