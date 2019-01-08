The Kardashian-Jenner family is still living it up on the slopes. And, based on a recent post about their mini vacay, one of the photos from the Kardashians' ski trip featured a cameo from someone Kourtney Kardashian has been rumored to date in the past. So, could this outing spark up those dating rumors once again?

As the family posted on Jan. 7, Kourtney, Kendall Jenner, and Kylie Jenner were all in Aspen, Colorado on a winter getaway. Kylie also hung out with her BFF during the trip, as she recounted in her Instagram Story. The lip kit mogul posted about her hangout with her sisters on her Instagram Story, as well, as she showcased Kendall and Kourtney in their winter gear and wrote, "look who i ran into."

In yet another cute snap, Kourtney posed with her two younger sisters for a selfie in which all of them can be seen decked out in all of their ski and snowboarding gear. Based on all of their photos from their trip, it seems like the KarJenners are having a blast on their getaway, whether they're tearing up the snow or getting some rest in a hot tub.

On the eldest Kardashian sibling's Instagram Story, she posted even more snaps from their Aspen trip, including one featuring a very interesting cameo from none other than Luka Sabbat.

As previously mentioned, the KarJenners were joined by Sabbat on their ski trip. In one snap, Kourtney featured the actor, who donned an all-too-appropriate "Kardashian" baseball cap for the outing.

Considering the rumors surrounding the pair's relationship, it was definitely interesting to see him featured on the fam's ski trip (especially while wearing such an apropos hat). According to Us Weekly, the pair have been rumored to be an item since September 2018. At the time, a source told the publication, "Kourtney and Luka are exclusive and are edging toward becoming boyfriend and girlfriend," and continued, "They say they’re taking it slow, but they’re moving faster than that in actuality."

When asked about the relationship, Sabbat had a rather cryptic response to the rumors. He told Us Weekly in early October, "I don’t even know. It’s my life. People read stuff.” While People reported that the pair had split in late October, the two have since been spotted together on multiple occasions. In addition to this latest ski trip outing together, in late November, Kourtney was spotted attending the Grown-ish star's 21st birthday party, per E! News.

A source revealed to E! News that things may be more casual when it comes to the couple's reported relationship. "She doesn't see it becoming an exclusive committed long term relationship like she had with Younes," they told the publication, "But she never thought that would happen with Younes either. She's not over thinking it. She just knows she's very happy when she sees Luka and is always excited to see him again."

Whether Kourtney and Sabbat are dating or not, one thing is for sure: the pair, along with Kendall and Kylie, appeared to have a great time during their latest winter excursion.