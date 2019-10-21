Keeping Up with the Kardashians star and breaker of the internet Kim Kardashian celebrated her 39th birthday on Monday, Oct. 21, and the other Kardashian-Jenners have posted on social media accordingly. Kim Kardashian's birthday messages from her mom and siblings have made their way on Instagram, and the posts include some old pictures and effusive captions. The Kardashian-Jenner family has mastered the art of the birthday post, and Monday's bunch were not to be missed.

In honor of Kim's day of birth, Karjenner matriarch Kris Jenner posted an IG carousel, calling her second eldest "a force of nature" and thanked her for "shining [her] bright light" on her loved ones. "You are always leading the way and showing us your true super power with how you are always reaching out to others," Kris wrote.

Khloé Kardashian also shared a bunch of photos of Kim, gushing that there are “so many wonderful things” that she wants the rest of the world to know about Kim. She listed a few of the reasons why she appreciates her sister, before noting, “But most importantly, You leave people better. You want everyone to be the best version of themselves. You leave people feeling empowered and full.”

Kylie Jenner posted one of the photos she and Kim took together for the KKW Beauty and Kylie Cosmetics collaboration on Instagram, writing that her older sister’s “love, guidance, selflessness and loyalty are unmatched.” The lip kit mogul also posted a selfie she and Kim took together on Instagram Stories and wrote, "Happy Kim Day."

Kendall Jenner rounded up a bunch of photos on IG Stories, including a few pictures that were taken way back when she was a baby and Kim was a teen. Kourtney Kardashian also shared a throwback pic she took with Kim while they were at a restaurant long before they were two of the most famous people on the planet. At the time of writing, Rob Kardashian had not posted a birthday message to Kim on IG, but there is still a lot of day left.

On Saturday, Oct. 19, Kim celebrated with friends and family at Kris' vacation home outside of Palm Springs. As People noted, the KKW Beauty founder documented the private get-together on Instagram. Per her Stories, the event had classic party accouterments like paper hats, giant gold letters that spelled out "HAPPY KIM DAY" in the center of the table, and a game of Cards Against Humanity.

Kris was not at Kim's birthday party because, as the Daily Mail reported, she was at Jennifer Lawrence and Cooke Maroney's nuptials. It sounds like Kris missed out on quite the goody bag: As Elle pointed out, Kim gave her birthday party attendees products from the Skims shapewear line, fragrance, and Yeezy sandals.

Kim's birthday is always an event, and her 39th is no exception. The throwback posts really are a gift to all.