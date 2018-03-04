The Kardashian/Jenner clan has offered plenty of developments for fans to be sucked into these past few months — between Kylie's secret pregnancy becoming not-so-secret, Khloe's pregnancy announcement, and Kim's journey to a third child via surrogate mother, its been a wild ride. But that doesn't mean viewers won't still be disappointed when this season of their reality show comes to a close. So, when is Season 15 of Keeping Up With the Kardashians?

While a premiere date hasn't yet been established for Season 15 ahead of the Season 14 finale, the Kardashians are definitely here to stay for at least a couple more years. Variety reported late last year that the family inked a deal with E! through at least 2020, meaning they'll remain with the network for countless more shenanigans to come. "We recently celebrated the milestone 10th anniversary of Keeping Up With the Kardashians on E! We have aired 13 wildly successful seasons of the franchise as well as 11 spinoffs, and Season 14 is off to a strong start,” an E! spokesperson told Variety in October. "We are incredibly proud of our partnership with the Kardashians and they remain an important part of the E! family. We look forward to continuing our collaboration for years to come."

E! Entertainment on YouTube

This is just as sweet of a deal for fans of the show as it is for the Kardashians, who are likely gearing up to make big bucks off the extension. There's so much content to explore going forward, especially as Kylie, Kim and Khloe all have either welcomed a new little bundle of joy in recent months, or, in Khloe's case, are gearing up to give birth soon. Though Kylie was mostly absent throughout the entirety of Season 14, there's a good chance she could become a more regular player onscreen now that she's given birth. The youngest of the famous siblings chose to fade from public life to maintain a healthy, stress-free pregnancy, according to a statement she posted on Twitter last month.

"My pregnancy was one I chose not to do in front of the world," she wrote, adding that there was no "gotcha moment" or paid pregnancy reveal she had agreed to be a part of. "I knew my baby would feel every stress and every emotion so I chose to do it this way for my little life and our happiness."

Khloe and Kim, however, have been much more open with their buns in the oven on the show, so it seems safe to say that they'll continue to do so as they raise their children in upcoming seasons. And in Kim's case, she's done it all before. Khloe and her boyfriend, NBA star Tristan Thompson, revealed to their families that they were having a baby while cameras were present, and though she kept it mum for a few months, Khloe also announced the pregnancy on social media ahead of that episode's airing.

Kim has also openly talked on camera about her troubles with pregnancy and the decision to choose a surrogate for her and Kanye's third child, so that will likely continue into a 15th season as well. With all of that being said, when Keeping Up With The Kardashians does come back, we can likely expect it to further explore Khloe's pregnancy and perhaps the birth, depending on time of filming — she's due in April, she confirmed in a tweet — and probably the birth of Kim's daughter Chicago, whose arrival was announced on Jan. 16.

I'm also so ready to see some sisterly advice handed down by oldest sibling and mother of three, Kourtney. She's always ready with a healthy dose of loving wisdom and sass just as a big sister should, and it's a joy to watch. Most importantly, when Season 15 does inevitably premiere, the number of tiny, adorable mini-Kardashian/Jenners filling our screens will be at an all-time high, and that's enough to make anyone excited.