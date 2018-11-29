This one definitely taught love. The Legally Blonde cameo in Ariana Grande's "Thank U, Next" music video teaser showed Jennifer Coolidge nailing it as Elle Woods' pal and trusted manicurist Paulette Bonafonté from the classic 2001 comedy. The sneak peek, which Grande dropped one day ahead of the official "Thank U, Next" music video's Nov. 30 premiere, also paid homage to other beloved films Bring It On, 13 Going on 30, and Mean Girls, but no one can inspire a bend and snap quite like Paulette.

After the three-plus-minute clip shows Grande behind the wheel of a convertible — decked out in the bespectacled look Reese Witherspoon proudly rocked in the Legally Blonde scene where she schools Paulette's deadbeat ex Dewey Newcombe on habeas corpus and subject matter jurisdiction — Coolidge comes onscreen looking just like Paulette. Couldn't you almost hear her saying she's "takin' the dog...dumb*ss!"?

Grande and Coolidge hug it out twice in the clip before also transporting Arianators to the salon where Elle taught Paulette her signature move: the bend and snap. ("Works every time!") It's no wonder, Grande called Coolidge her "new best friend" in a Nov. 20 Instagram post.

Later, Coolidge (wearing Paueltte's signature bedazzled jean blazer) intently huddles around a monitor with Grande, as director Hannah Lux Davis shows them what is undoubtedly all of the raw money footage from earlier in the day.

Ariana Grande` on YouTube

After tantalizing fans for days with behind the scenes photos from the "Thank U, Next" music video on social media, Grande released an official trailer for the clip that was honestly so fetch. Aside from Elle Woods, Grande took on several other early 2000s fictional comedy icons including Mean Girls' Regina George (portrayed in the 2004 film by Rachel McAdams).

More to come...