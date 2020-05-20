On Friday, May 22, we'll be kicking off a brand new lunar cycle with the May 2020 new moon, which rises in the airy sign of Gemini. This is the ideal time in the monthly lunar cycle to focus your energy on new beginnings, put some time aside this weekend to set intentions and try to clear your mind of mental clutter. For some zodiac signs, this new moon can be a moment of calm before the storm — but for the zodiac signs most affected by the May 2020 new moon, it could feel like the storm has already begun.

New moons are often quiet times of reflection, but the new moon in Gemini shifts our focus toward communication. However, this luminary isn't without its tense points. Both Mercury (planet of communication) and Venus (planet of love) will find themselves in a tough square aspect to dreamy Neptune at the time of the new moon, which is pulling a veil of confusion over all matters pertaining to the heart and the mind.

We'll find ourselves stuck in a fantasy that even the intellectual Gemini new moon can't pull us out of. Combined with the dizzying effects of Venus retrograde in Gemini (which began last week), this new moon could affect our decision-making skills, especially when it comes to love, romance, and money — so all zodiac signs should keep heart-driven decisions to a minimum.

Because the new moon is in mutable air sign Gemini, it will affect the fellow mutable zodiac signs with a little bit more intensity than the others — and if you're one of them, you might want a heads up about what's in store. Here are the zodiac signs the May 2020 new moon will affect most.

Gemini (May 21 - June 20)

During this luminary, you'll have both the sun and moon blowing up your sign, Gemini — and while that can feel intense, it's also an energizing opportunity to gather up your resources and start building something made to last. "This new moon wants you to look within yourself and examine both the skills that come naturally to you and the ones that have developed over time," astrologer Shawnte Cato tells Bustle. "Take some time to slow down and work smarter, not harder. Allow for more dreaminess to flow into your big picture." This moon is buzzing with potential for you, so allow your imagination to guide you toward some real-world plans.

Virgo (Aug. 23 - Sept. 22)

You're thinking about yourself through the eyes of other people a lot lately, Virgo. However, now's a time to focus on your own needs over everything else — and the new moon will help you sort through the issues that are holding you back from what you want. "You could be called to make a 'you vs. them' decision now," Cato says. "If you feel a partner is complicating your ability to succeed, it may be time to take a step back and realign with personal goals." Don't sacrifice your vision for someone else. Fill your life with people who support your most authentic path.

Sagittarius (Nov. 22 - Dec. 21)

With this new moon taking place in Gemini (right alongside Venus retrograde), you're going to be feeling the energy in your love and relationship department in a serious way. "This moon cycle brings you helpful information from partners (past or present) about how to create better bonds in your relationships," Cato says. "Just be wary of people looking for you to be their dream come true before you’ve even deemed them worthy of a text back." While the illusory energy of this luminary can make everyone feel confused about their feelings, you can still learn from your patterns and glean some useful insight about love.

Pisces (Feb. 19 - March 20)

As a sensitive water sign, you're deeply influenced by the energy of the surroundings — and considering we're all spending more time at home lately, this is going to hit harder than usual under this new moon. "You are looking around your home and considering how comfortable it is," Cato says. "It’s a good time for you to create space in your home in order to create space in your mind." Use the energizing vibe of the Gemini moon to create a sacred space in your home where you can retreat. You may be hit with confusion when it comes to matters of the heart this weekend, but if you retreat into your safe space and ride it out, you'll come out the other side with more clarity.