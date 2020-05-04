We're coming up on springtime's energetic high point on Thursday, May 7, as that's when the May 2020 full moon will rise in the skies in the powerful sign of Scorpio. The full moon in May is traditionally known as the Flower Moon, but there aren't a whole lot of flowery feelings happening under this one — we're in for an intense lunar ride this month, so you'll definitely want to know how the May 2020 full moon will affect your zodiac sign.

In order to understand the depth of this luminary, we'll want to look at the energy of Scorpio, the sign in which May's full moon will reach its climax. As a fixed water sign, Scorpio is all about emotional intensity and intimacy. This sign is affiliated with taboos and other hidden realms, so combined with the illuminating and eye-opening effect of the full moon, we're likely to see secrets coming to the surface and desires that tempt us to stray from our path. "This Full Moon is a chance for us all to transform and evolve, as long as we take steps toward change," astrologer Lisa Stardust tells Bustle.

With such an intense lunar moment coming through to shake up our routine, we must call on the grounding nature of Taurus season to help us keep our footing, even if we're feeling emotionally on edge. Check out how the May 2020 full moon will affect you, based on your zodiac sign.

Aries (March 21 - April 19)

Love: This luminary is an intense one, but that intensity could be a really good and sexy thing if channeled into a genuinely loving relationship. Let your secrets out with your lover and watch the intimacy flow.

Career: Money managing is on your mind. "Paying off debt and credit cards will be a key theme during this luminary," Stardust says. Allow the full moon to light up some ideas for catching up on past payments.

Friendship: You need to protect your valuable energy, Aries, so be careful about who you allow to access your inner thoughts under this luminary.

Taurus (April 20 - May 20)

Love: You're willing to do whatever it takes right now to heal and grow with your partner or crush. "Relationships are more important than ever, causing you to give 100% to making them work," Stardust says.

Career: Showing a little bit more of you to your boss and closest colleagues might actually help your standing at work, Taurus. Be open and vulnerable under this full moon in order to build rapport with your team.

Friendship: Use the lunar energy to bring some excitement and openness to your closest friendships. None of the intensity should bring anything but honesty if you're talking about your ride-or-dies.

Gemini (May 21 - June 20)

Love: The full moon is illuminating emotional issues now, so it's a good time to address things in your romantic relationships that need improvement. Put the kibosh on any toxic habits before the grooves get too deep.

Career: Focus on your own workload under this luminary — and don't let anyone else's issues distract you from your responsibilities. "Colleagues may bring drama to you, but you can ignore it and power through," Stardust says.

Friendship: You're a naturally social sign, but you can't neglect your own wellness in favor of friendships. Overbooking yourself on Zoom and leaving no time for self-care isn't sustainable, so carve out time for a solo moon ritual to reconnect with yourself.

Cancer (June 21 - July 22)

Love: Having the full moon in a fellow water sign is pulling you deep into a sea of heart-fluttery feelings, Cancer. "Romance is in the air, making you seek out love," Stardust says. Honesty is emphasized now, so look to build authentic connections.

Career: Now is a great time to dig deep and allow your most creative visions to unfold in your career. Don't be afraid to add that extra personal touch or artistic bit of flair to a project or brainstorm meeting — it might just be the cherry on top that everyone was hoping for.

Friendship: This luminary may be intense, but it can also be full of pleasure — especially within the realm of your closest and most honest relationships. Be your most playful self with your most fun-loving friends to celebrate the lunar energy.

Leo (July 23 - Aug. 22)

Love: With so many intense feelings and revelations coming to the surface, this is a good time to slow down and prioritize some chill relaxation time with your lover. Draw a bubble bath for two or have a glass of wine via Zoom to connect.

Career: "Your personal life is erratic at the moment, which is why you’re focusing on work to escape family drama," Stardust says. Pouring yourself into work is a good way to channel your energy now — just don't forget to make time for self-care.

Friendship: Things are feeling intense within your home life, whether that involves family, close friends, or just your roommates. Full moon advice? Stay chill and tread lightly. Everyone is feeling sensitive — not just you — so keep that in mind before you blow your gasket out of frustration.

Virgo (Aug. 23 - Sept. 22)

Love: Some difficult realities and feelings may come to light within your relationship under this luminary, Virgo. Use thoughtful words to facilitate open and honest conversations about it, as this will be the best way to work things through.

Career: This full moon may be a doozy, but it actually offers you a much-needed opportunity to take a breather from work. "You’re ending a lot of projects, which will give you a break to rest," Stardust says.

Friendship: Beware of gossip bubbling up within your friend circle now, Virgo. While hearing about the drama du jour might be addicting, it's also draining — and under this moon, you'll be better off avoiding the rumors and focusing on lighthearted converations instead.

Libra (Sept. 23 - Oct. 22)

Love: You can sometimes be passive in love, but right now you're ready to state exactly what you want, which will strengthen your relationship. "Your self-esteem is high, which will make you assert your power," Stardust says.

Career: This luminary is extra motivating for you, Libra, as you can see more than clearly than ever just how valuable you are and where your talents lie. Use this energy to build deeper professional connections and create new stepping stones in your career.

Friendship: You've got the gift of being able to see the value in some of your closest friendships now — as well as the curse of being able to see where that may be lacking. Focus on fostering relationships that make you feel loved, supported, and appreciated.

Scorpio (Oct. 23 - Nov. 21)

Love: Don't lower your standards for love, Scorpio. If this luminary is showing you anything, it's that you are powerful and worthy of respect — and you deserve to be with someone who sees that. Make sure you're with someone who shows it.

Career: Channel your lunar energy toward finding ways to truly express yourself through your work now. When you do a job that has meaning, it becomes part of your purpose.

Friendship: The full moon in your sign is lighting you up, but you're better off focusing your energy inward rather than giving it to your friends. "Lean into your confidence," Stardust says. Your friends will be waiting on the other side.

Sagittarius (Nov. 22 - Dec. 21)

Love: If you've got wounds and secrets and that are getting highlighted under the light of this luminary, ask your partner for a little extra space and sensitivity while you let them heal and settle.

Career: Focus your energy on how to create more meaning in your work, Sag, "You’re headed toward enlightenment and spiritual endeavors," Stardust says. Infusing your passion projects with a little mysticism and spirituality can help you grow.

Friendship: You're a spiritual sponge right now, so be selective about who in your crew you open up to under this moon. Only surround yourself with your most supportive and enlightened friends who can help you as you figure out your footing.

Capricorn (Dec. 22 - Jan. 19)

Love: Whether or not you're in a relationship, the energy of this luminary is encouraging you to build a foundation of friendship beneath love. Without that, all you have are raging hormones — so take time to get to know your lover or crush and do things right.

Career: With all the chaos going on in the world, you're feeling called to make more a positive difference through your work now. Allow the full moon to inspire ideas about ways you can help humanity through your career during this difficult time.

Friendship: You're separating the wheat from the chaff within your friend circle, Cap — and that's a good thing, as the ones who are left standing are here for the long haul.

Aquarius (Jan. 20 - Feb. 18)

Love: Do you have a big reputation when it comes to love? Beware of past drama coming to light, or rumors painting you in a way that you don't feel accurately portrays who you are. Have open conversations with your partner to clear up any misrepresentations.

Career: Sometimes pouring ourselves into our careers can be a good thing, so allow your energy to propel you to new heights. "Work is on fire, offering a distraction from the current state of the world," Stardust says.

Friendship: This luminary offers you a chance to network, Aquarius, so don't hold back from tapping your friends if you know they can offer you a stepping stone when it comes to growing in your career goals.

Pisces (Feb. 19 - March 20)

Love: With the full moon in a fellow water sign, you're swimming in your feelings — and you're embracing love with an entirely open heart. You're ready for honesty and authenticity, so speak your truth and ask your partner to do the same.

Career: This luminary has got you thinking about all the possibilities that lie ahead in your career. "Your head is in the clouds at the moment, making you daydream on the future," Stardust says. Jot down your ideas so you can act on them later.

Friendship: Even if you're stuck at home, you can mix things up within your friendships by skipping the usual back-and-forth text thread and having a fun virtual hang instead — take a live-streamed yoga class together or visit an online museum to change up the vibe.