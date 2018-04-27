It's been five long years since the release of her last album, but the meaning behind Janelle Monáe's Dirty Computer short film is all the proof fans need that it was worth the wait. The so-called "emotion picture" premiered on BET at midnight going from April 26 into April 27, and its Black Mirror vibes added a whole additional layer to the toe-tapping tracks. A director's cut of the full, 44-minute masterpiece that is Dirty Computer: An Emotion Picture was added to YouTube on Friday morning, and you should, of course, watch it there. But if you're interested in the mind of the artist behind the work, then Monáe's conversation with Billboard about the intention behind the piece is definitely worth unpacking.

“Dirty Computer is a near-future story about a citizen who finds love and danger in a totalitarian society," she told the outlet. That citizen is Jane 57821, who has watched the world around her change, and her fellow citizens be stripped of their humanity. (In this society, humans are referred to as "computers," explaining the title of both the album and the short film.) Jane 57821 has elected to become an "outlaw" in order to operate outside the swiftly-narrowing confines of that world. As minds and machines merge around her, she clings tightly to her personality; in Monáe's own words, "She’s an outlaw because she’s being herself." As she states in a voiceover in the first few seconds of the short film:

"They started calling us computers. People began vanishing. And the cleaning began. You were dirty if you looked different. You were dirty if you refused to live the way they dictated. You were dirty if you showed any form of opposition. At all. And if you were dirty... it was only a matter of time."

Janelle Monáe on YouTube

It's an inventive yet terrifying concept, and it gives audiences a glimpse at how the 32-year-old views the real-life world surrounding her. Because for as dystopian and futuristic as the short film is, Monáe feels it's also not that far away. In the world of Dirty Computer, the government has begun to choose fear over freedom, and she sees the modern world as teetering on a slippery slope toward that exact same eventuality. As she further explained in her Billboard interview: "Overall, I wanted to reflect what’s happening in the streets right now, and what might happen tomorrow if we don't band together and fight for love."

