The Money Lessons The Universe Is Nudging You Toward, Based On Your Zodiac Sign

As we approach the holidays, regardless of our plans or denomination, there's probably at least one thing that's on everyone's minds: Money and finances. And if astrology is your jam, then you know the universe probably has a pretty useful reserve of money advice for each zodiac sign that might be helpful to heed as we head into the end of 2019 and approach a brand new year.

Bustle chatted with astrologer Lisa Stardust, who gave us the scoop on some of the astrological transits that are currently influencing our financial lives. "Scorpio season allows us all to tend to our finances," she says. "After all, it’s the sign of sex, death, taxes, and transformation." With the sun traveling through the depths of Scorpio until Nov. 22, we're all going to feel a little extra obsessive, private, and have a major urge to be in control. Channel this energy into your finances, and you'll be primed to come up with a rock-solid plan to get your affairs in order.

As you're likely aware, Mercury retrograde fall 2019 is also raging on through Nov. 20 (and its post-shadow period will carry on for an additional two weeks after that), and that can make everything feel like a mess — but that doesn't mean it can't also be a useful transit when it comes to thinking about your bank account. "Mercury retrograde in Scorpio is an amazing time to revise financial plans," Stardust says. While Mercury retrograde periods definitely aren't the time to make any bold financial moves or sign major contracts, they can be wonderful for revisiting and reviewing situations. And as the current retrograde takes place in Scorpio, there's an added focus on our private, personal matters, such as our financial lives.

But beware those of you working to be frugal: Venus (planet of love and beauty, but also luxury and money) entered the wild n' free fire sign Sagittarius on Nov. 1, and will transit through this adventurous realm through Nov. 25. Because Venus rules money (especially luxury spending), you might find yourself with the urge to take risks with your cash, make wild impulse purchases, and overall be a little more free with your spending. If you're not trying to reign in your budget, a little bit of this may not be a big deal — but it's not advisable to fully throw caution to the wind. Keep your head on straight and don't take risks that could leave you low.

Sound advice for all, right? But the stars affect every sun sign differently, so check out what money lessons the cosmos are trying to teach you right now and, if you so desire, adjust your financial outlook accordingly.

Aries (March 21 - April 19)

Tina Gong/Bustle

"You’re reassessing and organizing your finances," Stardust says. "You may even want to call in a financial adviser for assistance." Don't be afraid to ask for help if you need some guidance. Right now is a major transitional time for you and money is a huge focus, so you want to make sure you're setting yourself up solidly for the future.

Taurus (April 20 - May 20)

If you're unhappy with your current income source, now's an opportunity to take a first step toward change. "It’s time you started investing in yourself," Stardust says. "Taking a class will serve to stimulate your mind as well as your wallet in the future." Everyone was a beginner at some point, so don't limit yourself — try something new.

Gemini (May 21 - June 20)

"A raise at work is impending," Stardust says. "Be patient, as it may take longer than expected to get the money you were promised." Every time something annoying happens with work, you probably go straight to thinking of your worth and how you deserve this alleged raise. It's coming, so keep the channels of communication open with your boss.

Cancer (June 21 - July 22)

Tina Gong/Bustle

You've had a ton of financial obligations this season and you might find yourself toying with the idea of borrowing some cash, "You may be inclined to ask a friend for a loan," Stardust says. "Don’t ask unless you are certain that you can pay them back." Retrogrades aren't usually a good time to get yourself in debt, so ride out the wave if you can — and if you ask, make a solid plan of repayment.

Leo (July 23 - Aug. 22)

"Don’t invest in a get-rich-quick scheme, as it may prove faulty," Stardust says. With money planet Venus in a fellow fire sign, these glittery schemes are bound to catch your eye — but of course, not all that glitters is gold, Leo. "Trust your intuition on how to raise your finances." You've always gotten by, so listen to your inner voice. It's got the truth.

Virgo (Aug. 23 - Sept. 22)

You're naturally practical, so while this summer was a financial doozy, you're feeling super in control of your bank account again — and it feels good. "Your finances are finally coming together," Stardust says. "Keep up the traction." It takes work to be so organized, but you're seeing firsthand the freedom it can provide you. Don't stop now.

Libra (Sept. 23 - Oct. 22)

Tina Gong/Bustle

Your financial life (and getting it the heck together) is one of your main focuses, and that's good. "You’re restructuring your credit card and school debt now," Stardust says. "It may take a while to get it all aligned, but you can do it!" Whatever you do, Libra, don't give up. As rough as things have been, you're on the track to being the money boss you know you can be.

Scorpio (Oct. 23 - Nov. 21)

"Make sure you’re receiving your share of finances from a partnership." Stardust says. "You worked hard, therefore you deserve equal pay." Keep your calculations sharp and your self-worth high, Scorpio. You've worked hard and put a ton of energy over the past months into getting where you are now. Be certain you're getting your fair share of the profit.

Sagittarius (Nov. 22 - Dec. 21)

"You’re having major financial issues," Stardust says. "Try to live on a budget to reduce such matters." With money planet Venus partying in your sign, restricting yourself is especially difficult at the moment — but also especially necessary. Focus on budgeting now to allow for your unbridled freedom in the future — that should help motivate you!

Capricorn (Dec. 22 - Jan. 19)

Tina Gong/Bustle

Who's a boss? Um, duh, Capricorn: You are. "You’re on top of your financial game," Stardust says. "Former sound investments are why you can live like a baller 24-7." It (quite literally) pays to be as pragmatic and money-savvy as you've been lately, so celebrate your wins and don't hold back on treating yourself through the upcoming holiday season.

Aquarius (Jan. 20 - Feb. 18)

Looks like you might see some changes in your work life, Aquarius — and that'll affect your finances. "A promotion will give you much to think about," Stardust says. But don't rush into a new title if your pocketbook isn't jumping for joy, too: "Only take the gig if the pay is more." Experience doesn't pay the bills, honey, so make sure you're getting that money.

Pisces (Feb. 19 - March 20)

You've been floating free in sea of your bank account, Pisces, but there's a reality check coming your way. "It’s time to commit to a financial plan," Stardust says. "Start a budget to keep yourself on track." Getting your affairs in order will make it much less anxiety-inducing to check your bank app. Things aren't nearly as bad as you fear they are.