The Most Dramatic 'Real Housewives' Moments From 2017 That Set The Tone For This Year

It goes without saying that the women of the Real Housewives franchise really know how to take things to the next level when it comes to bringing the drama. And with the new year officially underway, now would be the perfect time to recap some of the most memorable Real Housewives' moments of 2017 — in other words, the most over-the-top scenes. Taking a look back can be a great indicator of what's to come from the series going forward, ultimately setting the stage for what fans can expect in 2018. Whether one of their notorious dinner party feuds, drunken group vacations, or snarky shade-throwing sessions, no matter the franchise, the Real Housewives never seem to disappoint viewers.

Fans of the franchise can attest to all of the joy that they've gotten from watching some of the many unforgettable highlights that have taken place throughout the show's history — many of which will forever remain ingrained in the memory of devoted followers of the Bravo-based series. Though some franchises have been in rotation for more than a decade now, it seems that each and every season manages to bring new batch of unexpected shenanigans to the table — and 2017 was no exception.

So from the O.C. to NYC, here are the some of the best moments of the past year from all your favorite Housewives.

1. LuAnn's Drunken Mexico "Trip"

Luann De Lesseps tripped and fell not once, but twice, during the Real Housewives of New York's Season 9 group vacation to Mexico. Luann, fortunately, was able to laugh the incident off, explaining how she ended up in the bushes in the first place. In July 2017, she told People:

“I don’t drink tequila. Understand we’d been traveling all day, and you know when it just hits you? And I hadn’t eaten, and before I knew it I was in the bush!”

Remaining completely candid about the bushing incident, Luann continued:

“I was laughing my ass off. Like they say, if you fall make it part of the dance. I’m in the bush and I’m dying of laughter at myself because it’s too funny.”

2. Shannon & Kelly's Plate-Tossing Incident

The Season 12 dinner party, which ironically took place at a restaurant called the Quiet Woman, ended with Real Housewives of OC's Shannon Beador tossing a plate at co-star Kelly Dodd while kicking her out of the gathering.

3. Somebody Said That

What started out as an innocent sit-down during vacation turned into a moment that has, undoubtedly, become a classic in Real Housewives of Atlanta history. Things quickly escalated during the Season 9 gathering when Marlo Hampton brought up a rumor she heard about Kandi Burruss, the inquiry prompted a seemingly never-ending question session with each person asking the next, "Who said that?"

4. Dorinda Explained Her Mood For The Night

Real Housewives of New York star Dorinda Medley created a memorable moment when she used three words to tell Sex and the City creator Candace Bushnell exactly how she was doing during a Season 9 episode. The one-liner became an instant hit with fans, who couldn't believe their ears.

5. Gizelle Refused To Give Monique Her Number

Viewers were shocked to see Gizelle Bryant get extremely shady during Season 2 of Real Housewives of Potomac refusing to give Monique Samuels her number.

6. Lisa Alleged That Dorit Uses Drugs

In another dinner gathering gone wrong, Lisa Rinna aimed some pretty serious drug accusations at Real Housewives of Beverly Hills co-star Dorit Kemsley during Season 7. Rinna dropped jaws by asking, “What I want to know is when I was at your dinner, you all got up and left. Were people doing coke in your bathroom?”

Dorit quickly rebuffed the claims, biting back, “I certainly wasn’t. Are you suggesting that I got up from the dinner table and went to do drugs?” It was an intense moment that few will soon forget.

The Season 8 premiere, however, found the reality stars face-to-face after the incident, with Dorit telling Rinna, “Your words are so low that they can really affect people’s lives.” Rinna responded by seemingly bringing things to somewhat of a truce: “Listen Dorit, I would like you to see me for who I really am.”

7. Phaedra Admitted That She Lied About Kandi

The Season 9 reunion of Real Housewives of Atlanta ended with the explosive revelation that Phaedra Parks lied about Kandi Burruss saying that her husband Todd Tucker allegedly wanted to drug Porsha Williams to take advantage of her. Phaedra would ultimately not return to the show in Season 10 after producer Andy Cohen revealed to E! that none of the other women on the Georgia-based series "wanted to have anything to do with her."

8. Ramona Made Accusations Against Bethenny

Things got extremely ugly when Ramona Singer and Bethenny Frankel got into a wine-fueled argument in the Berkshires. Ramona seemed to officially cross the line in Season 9 of RHONY when she insinuated that Bethenny slept her way to the top. However, it would be Bethenny's leg-lifting, IDGAF response that would ultimately steal the show.

9. Teresa Confronted Kim About Spreading Cheating Rumors

Things got pretty intense during Season 8 of Real Housewives of New Jersey when Teresa Giudice confronted Kim DePaola about rumors that she had been spreading rumors about Teresa cheating on her husband Joe Giudice during his current incarceration.

10. Kim Returned Lisa's Blue Bunny Gift

Fans were shocked during 2017's RHOBH reunion when Kim Richards returned the blue bunny that Lisa Rinna gave her grandson as a peace offering.

11. Robyn Confronted Ashley

Robyn Dixon went off on Ashley Darby during a Season 2 episode of RHOP. Things got progressively worse when Ashley told Robyn to get her fingers out of her face, and Robyn proceeded to show her what having your fingers in someone's face really means.

With the year 2017 now officially a thing of the past, it's safe to say that fans cannot wait to see what kind of drama the ladies of Real Housewives have in store for 2018 and beyond.