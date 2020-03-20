From Ruthie Davis shoes to RockLove's jewelry collection, Disney's live action remake of Mulan has created a boom in princess-inspired fashions. Now, makeup is joining in on the fun. The ColourPop x Mulan collection is here, and it continues the brand's long tradition of gorgeous Disney-themed items.

The Mulan collection launched Mar. 19 and features both cosmetics and skin care thanks to ColourPop's sister brand Fourth Ray Beauty. Inside, fans of the Disney character can find a neutral-based eyeshadow palette with pops of red and gold, a lip trio featuring the brand's lux formulas (which are also offered seperately), two pressed powder blushes, a Jasmine Tea Face Milk, a gold lip mask, and a red and black folding fan. Prices begin at just $9 for a lipstick and remain affordable with the entire collection in its PR package costing just $90.

While the bundles are currently sold out, several individual pieces like the palette, gloss, liquid lip, lipstick, and lip trio are all still available. If, however, what you wanted is sold out, you can sign up for notifications on the brand's website for the products' return.

Bustle has reached out to ColourPop regarding the date of the Mulan collection's restock.

The Mulan collection continues ColourPop's long string of Disney collaborations which include its Disney Designer products, Frozen II items, and princess and villain collections. If you can't get your exact Mulan item right now, you can still snag some Disney-based beauty merch.