The NARS 2018 Advent Calendar Is Here & Yes, There Are 'Orgasm' Products

The holiday seasons aren't here yet, and some of you are probably already rolling your eyes at the mere mention of any sort of holiday-themed item. Hey, you've got to get those items early so you have them for the season, and the item you need is NARS 2018 Advent Calendar. If you're wondering why it's such a must-have, there's reported 'Orgasm' products inside that you don't want to miss.

Beauty advent calendars are kind of a thing if you haven't noticed, and they make perfect early holiday gifts. Not only do they offer a fun surprise each morning leading up to Christmas, but it's kind of like getting a gift every single day, and how could someone (or you) not love that. The NARS 2018 Advent Calendar reportedly has some of the brand's most iconic and loved products in mini sizes that will have you looking so chic for the entire holiday season.

Of course, part of the appeal of an Advent calendar is the element of surprise. If, however, you want to know what you'll be getting inside the NARS Advent calendar, though, the brand has released the contents on its website, and to say NARS fans will be excited is an understatement.

According to the brand, a mini size of their iconic Orgasm blush will be included in the products, but it's not their only famous product that customers will be getting. Instead, fans will find items like their Radiant Creamy Concealer, Dragon Girl Lip Pencil, and a mini Laguna Bronzer. Alongside these staples, you'll be getting items like brushes, priming items, lipsticks, and pigments. Basically, it's a who's who of NARS products.

As for the cost, it's not exactly a drug store find, but those who shop NARS already know that the brand is undoubtedly high-end. Given that you'll be getting a whopping 24 mini items of some of their most popular products, the price tag shouldn't be too shocking. The Advent calendar rings in at $150 on the NARS website.

If, however, you're looking for something a bit less costly, don't worry. NARS Spiked Holiday Collection features other bundles of products that won't break the bank, and they're just as great as the brand's Advent Calendar. The brand is offering bundles of both lipsticks and face products as part of their holiday collection.

NARS Riot Velvet Matte Lip Pencil Set $45 NARS NARS lip pencils are some of the best matte but non-trying lippies on the market, and this set features colors for every skin tone at a much more affordable price than the Advent calendar. Buy Now

If you want to snag the 2018 NARS Advent Calendar, it's available right now. If, however, it's $150 price tag is a bit out of your budget, don't worry. The brand totally has you covered with some of their other holiday sets. No matter what you choose, you'll be rocking NARS for Christmas, and that's kind of what everyone wants.