As I'm typing this, the first snowfall of the season is drifting down outside my window. Yes, I think it's safe to say, that winter is well and truly on its way, and with it, the dreaded end of the year rush. While this time of year is often super festive, it can also be hectic, expensive, and stressful. If you're a reader, you're probably trying to wrap your yearly reading goals, which means you need to make sure you've got a few of the best books of the year on your nightstand.

The 12 books below are some of the biggest titles to be released in 2018, and I've made it easy for you to choose which one to read during the holidays: Just find your Zodiac sign and get to reading the book I've chosen. If you've already read the book attached to your sign, check out the book for your moon sign or rising sign — or just read a book for the sign of the guy you're dating or your best friend. If you'd rather just read whatever the heck you want, regardless of the Zodiac, feel free to skip around this list. Whatever book you choose, it's a great way to add at least one more amazing book to your 2018 reading list.

If You're An Aries (Mar. 21-Apr. 19), Read 'The Poet X' by Elizabeth Acevedo Elizabeth Acevedo's National Book Award winning debut novel follows a young Afro-Latina named Xiomara, whose life begins to change when she discovers spoken word poetry.

If You're A Taurus (Apr. 20-May 20), Read 'All You Can Ever Know' by Nicole Chung In her memoir, Nicole Chung opens up about her search for her birth parents and growing up in Oregon with her adoptive family, where she faced racial prejudice her parents often did not understand.

If You're A Gemini (May 21-Jun. 20), Read 'An American Marriage' by Tayari Jones The literary tearjerker of the year follows newlyweds Celestial and Roy, who are ripped apart when Roy is falsely accused of the rape of a white woman and sent to prison.

If You're A Cancer (Jun. 21-Jul. 22), Read 'How To Be Alone: If You Want To, And Even If You Don't' by Lane Moore Lane Moore's essay collection examines the importance of human connection and asks readers to consider what they need to do to become OK with being alone.

If You're A Leo (Jul. 23-Aug. 22), Read 'The Astonishing Color Of After' by Emily X.R. Pan The Astonishing Color of After follows Leigh, a half Asian and half white, travels to Taiwan to meet her maternal grandparents for the first time after her mother's death. Like the cover of this novel, this novel is vibrant, vivid, and full of color.

If You're A Virgo (Aug. 23-Sept. 22), Read 'Children Of Blood And Bone' by Tomi Adeyemi In the epic YA fantasy of the year, Tomi Adeyemi tells the story of Zélie Adebola, a girl on a mission to bring magic back to her world and take down the ruthless king who destroyed her family.

If You're A Libra (Sept. 23-Oct. 22), Read 'The Kiss Quotient' by Helen Hoang One of the biggest rom-coms of the year in a year filled with spectacular love stories, The Kiss Quotient follows 30-year-old Stella, who hires escort Michael Phan to help her overcome her lack of dating experience.

If You're A Scorpio (Oct. 23-Nov. 21), Read 'Tell Me More: Stories About The 12 Hardest Things I'm Learning To Say' by Kelly Corrigan Kelly Corrigan's essay collection centers on the 12 life lessons she's learned through her relationships with others, particularly her husband and their daughters, her father, and her best friend who died of cancer.

If You're A Sagittarius (Nov. 22-Dec. 21), Read 'Feel Free: Essays' by Zadie Smith In her most recent essay collection, Zadie Smith covers everything from Facebook to global warming with her trademark wit, offers a survey of important recent events in culture and politics, as well as Smith's own life.

If You're A Capricorn (Dec. 22-Jan. 19), Read 'Educated: A Memoir' by Tara Westover Tara Westover's memoir is the moving account of her upbringing in a survivalist family, and her harrowing decision to leave them to pursue a traditional education.

If You're An Aquarius (Jan. 20-Feb. 18), Read 'The Incendiaries' by R.O. Kwan R.O. Kwan's novel explores faith and first love through the lives of former Bible college student Will Kendall, and his ex-girlfriend, an extremist cult member who may have had a hand in committing a deadly domestic terrorist attack.