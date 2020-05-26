e.l.f. just finished dropping a collab with Chipotle and launching a range of CBD skincare products, but the beauty brand isn't slowing down. In fact, it's returning with another popular pairing: A second e.l.f. x JKissa collection is on the way, and it's bold and colorful as usual.

The new collection features an 18-pan eyeshadow palette in rainbow shades, a glitter topper duo, and six custom brushes. The new e.l.f. x JKissa collaboration launches May 27 on e.l.f.'s website, and items will retail between $12 and $25.

The vibrant products are inspired by the looks JKissa posts to her YouTube channel, which has nearly 350,000 subscribers. The beauty guru has been open about her love of color as a way to express herself after being bullied when she was younger.

"I hope this collection helps those who are looking for somewhere to belong to — that was me — and colorful eyeshadow is my home," she tells Bustle. "Losing myself in color has always been a way for me to express myself and get through hardships. I hope that this collection does that for someone else, and they too fall in love with color and all of the doors it can open into self-expression, as I have."

Although the YouTuber says she hopes the collection can help people express themselves, the collab also has a charitable aspect. For every photo of fans and their furry friends posted with the hashtag #eyeslipsfacepaws, e.l.f. will donate $1 to Angel City Pit Bulls, an animal rescue organization from which JKissa adopted her dog, Zuma.

"They lead with love and work diligently to find each dog the perfect home," she tells Bustle of the organization. "They show all of the dogs in their true beautiful light with their giant smiles and needs for belly rubs!"

