After breaking the internet with their Thor: Ragnarok performance, dynamic duo Chris Hemsworth and Tessa Thompson are prepared to do it all over again with their latest venture. The two actors are the stars of the Men In Black spinoff, set to premiere June 14, 2019. And this Men In Black photo shows Thompson and Hemsworth on the verge of handling some serious business.

Originally shared on Thompson's Instagram page on Friday, Oct. 12, the two co-stars are pictured decked out in their secret agent, all-black attire, in the middle of a desert, topping off their sleek look with matching black umbrellas. There's no telling what kind of mission sent them off to the picturesque location, but if the franchise's history serves as any indication of what's to come, you can bet that it's going to be filled with the most extravagant and scary creatures known to man.

According to The Hollywood Reporter, Thompson and Hemsworth won't be taking over Will Smith and Tommy Lee Jones' Agents J and K roles, but, rather, they'll be entering the MIB universe as their own kickass agents — most recently reported to be Agents M and H, respectively. Directed by Straight Outta Compton's F. Gary Gray, the MIB spinoff is said to be more of an ensemble project with a global appeal.

The photo of the new "Buds in Black," as the image is affectionately captioned by Thompson, was re-posted to the spinoff's official Instagram page on Saturday, Oct. 13, and yes... it's better than you could have ever imagined.

Joining the MIB front (wo)men on the bill are actors Liam Neeson, as the head of the London MIB office, and, returning star Emma Thompson as Agent O, the chief of the MIB organization. Actors Kumail Nanjiani, Rafe Spall, and Rebecca Ferguson round out the ensemble.

During a time where most entertainment fans have been said to be experiencing bouts of reboot fatigue, you can imagine that many weren't too thrilled upon hearing the news of the MIB remake. How could Hollywood possibly outdo the original box office powerhouse from the 90s? And what other duo could top the magic that Smith and Jones brought to the franchise? Well, once Thompson and Hemsworth were announced as the leads, the tone quickly changed from uncertainty to all out excitement. And as you may have guessed, fans couldn't help but let it all out all over Twitter.

Hollywood has been doing a pretty good job at keeping the spinoff's details under wraps, but with all of the excitement building around the duo's upcoming onscreen appearance, it was only right that they let fans in just a tad. Needless to say, seeing the Buds in Black outfitted in the classic secret agent attire with the desert backdrop was all fans needed. Sure, the new photo didn't answer all of those pesky questions about the premise, but it's the perfect way to tide everyone over until the next MIB spinoff spoiler is released.