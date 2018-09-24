Disney fans who subscribe to Netflix have been spoiled over the past couple of years thanks to the distribution deal the companies share. Netflix has gotten first access to Disney's new movies just months after they leave theaters, allowing fans the chance to watch the studio's biggest hits from their couch much sooner than expected. Sadly, that deal will soon be expiring thanks to Disney's upcoming new streaming service, but you can still reap its benefits until the end of the year, which is why there's a recent Disney blockbuster hiding amongst the new movies and shows on Netflix this week.

The Disney film in question is A Wrinkle in Time, which is of course based on the classic children's novel of the same name by Madeleine L'Engle. The book was originally published in 1962, so it took a long time for it to finally be adapted for the big screen, but it sure was worth the wait. With direction from Ava DuVernay; a cast that includes Mindy Kaling, Reese Witherspoon, Gugu Mbatha-Raw, Michael Peña, Zach Galifianakis, Storm Reid, Chris Pine, and even Oprah Winfrey; and mind-blowing special effects, the film really does a great job of capturing the magic of the story.

But A Wrinkle in Time isn't the only new addition to Netflix this week. In fact, it's not even the only Disney movie to hit the site. So take a look below at all 16 movies and shows that will be premiering on Netflix over the next seven days.

1 'A Wrinkle in Time' - Sept. 25
See the magic for yourself when this blockbuster starts streaming.

2 'Pirates of the Caribbean: The Curse of the Black Pearl' - Sept. 25
The original, and still the best, installment of this blockbuster franchise hits Netflix.

3 'Norsemen': Season 2 - Sept. 26
If you like the series Vikings, then you should get a kick out of this similar-looking but tonally-different comedy series from Norway.

4 'The Hurricane Heist' - Sept. 26
This movie features a massively ambitious robbery that takes place during a hurricane, what could go wrong?

5 'Chef's Table': Volume 5 - Sept. 28
This foodie favorite docuseries is back for yet another season of intense chef profiles.

6 'El Marginal': Season 2 - Sept. 28
This Argentine crime series returns for more high-stakes drama.

7 'Lost Song' - Sept. 28
Netflix may not advertise it much, but the site has a lot invested in anime. They're constantly putting out Japanese animated content, like this brand new original series.

8 'Forest Of Piano' - Sept. 28
See? Here's another new anime series billed as a Netflix original.

9 'Hold The Dark' - Sept. 28
This Netflix original thriller set in the Alaskan wilderness in the dead of winter is guaranteed to surprise you.

10 'Jack Whitehall: Travels With My Father': Season 2 - Sept. 28
The comedian is back with another familial adventure, this time touring across Europe.

11 'Lessons From a School Shooting: Notes From Dunblane' - Sept. 28
The Sandy Hook school shooting is one of the most tragic events to take place in recent memory, but have we actually learned anything since? That's the question this doc is looking to answer.

12 'Made In Mexico' - Sept. 28
Netflix is showing viewers a different side of Mexico with this reality series, their first to be based in the country. Think The Hills, but slightly older and with much more Spanish speaking.

13 'Reboot: The Guardian Code': Season 2 - Sept. 28
Remember Reboot, the innovative '90s Saturday morning cartoon that made use of then-revolutionary 3D animation? Well, this is Netflix's reboot of Reboot, and it's wayyyy different.

14 'Skylanders Academy': Season 3 - Sept. 28
The third season of this kids series based on the popular video game is swooping its way onto Netflix.

15 'The 3rd Eye' - Sept. 28
Halloween is coming up, so why not get ready now with this Indonesian-set horror film?