Netflix has had a lot of success with royalty. From the critically acclaimed series The Crown to the Timothée Chalamet-starring film The King to the holiday sensation A Christmas Prince, the streaming service loves its monarchy-related content. But with the new shows and movies on Netflix this week, the site will begin experimenting with an entirely different type of queen — drag queens. The world's most famous drag queen, RuPaul, has a brand new scripted comedy series premiering this week on Netflix, and it's an absolute must-watch for fans of RuPaul's Drag Race.

AJ and the Queen chronicles the cross-country adventures of an over-the-hill drag queen named Ruby Red (RuPaul) and a 10-year-old stowaway named AJ (Izzy G.), who becomes the queen's de facto charge. RuPaul was also involved behind the camera, and is credited as a co-creator and co-writer with Michael Patrick King. King is an accomplished TV writer and director who is known for penning 31 episodes of Sex & the City, as well as writing and directing both Sex & the City films. AJ and the Queen also features loads of guest stars from Drag Race, naturally.

If you think the idea of watching RuPaul play anyone other than, well, RuPaul is just too weird, don't worry. In addition to AJ and the Queen, Netflix has a handful of other offerings hitting the site this week, from original series to documentaries to one classic film. Check out the full list below.

1. 'Cheer' - Jan. 8 Netflix on YouTube This original docuseries follows the trials and tribulations of the elite cheerleading squad from Texas' Navarro College.

2. 'AJ and the Queen' - Jan. 10 Netflix on YouTube It's RuPaul and a sassy child sidekick in a buddy road comedy. What more do you need to know?

3. 'The Evil Dead' - Jan. 10 Movieclips Classic Trailers on YouTube It's hard to believe Sam Raimi's classic horror film turns 40 years old next year, but it does. And now you can stream it to see how it holds up.

4. 'Giri / Haji' - Jan. 10 Netflix on YouTube This eight-episode crime drama from the U.K. follows a murder mystery from Tokyo's gangland to the seedy underworld of London.

5. 'Harvey Girls Forever!' Season 4 - Jan. 10 Netflix Jr. on YouTube Netflix's animated series follows the neighborhood exploits of a trio of young best friends, and serves as a reimagining of the old Harvey Girls comics.

6. 'The Inbestigators' Season 2 - Jan. 10 ABC ME on YouTube This charming kids detective series from Down Under is back with a new batch of mysteries to solve.

7. 'Medical Police' - Jan. 10 Netflix on YouTube This new spinoff of Adult Swim's Children's Hospital sees lead characters Owen Maestro (Rob Huebel) and Lola Spratt (Erinn Hayes) becoming cop-doctors in order to hunt down the criminals behind a deadly new virus.

8. 'Scissor Seven' - Jan. 10 MAKU THE GAMES ;] on YouTube This anime follows a hairdresser/wannabe assassin who wields a pair of scissors as his weapon of choice.

9. 'Until Dawn' - Jan. 10 Netflix This reality series out of France sees the country's top comedians try to mess with each other while staying the night in purportedly haunted locations.

10. ‘'Zumbo's Just Desserts' Season 2 - Jan. 10 TV Blackbox on YouTube This Australian dessert-making competition series is back for another round of expectations-defying sweet creations.