Let's travel back in time to the year 2007. Doesn't sound like such a long time ago, but it's actually been 11 years since the calendar showed that date. In the summer of that year, a little film called Superbad premiered that starred two mostly unknown actors: Emma Stone and Jonah Hill. The film proved to be a breakout for each of them, and today they're both massive stars. The two haven't appeared on screen together since Superbad, but that's about to change, because among the new shows and movies on Netflix this week is a brand new series starring Stone and Hill.

The series is called Maniac, and it might be one of the most daring and mind-bending original series Netflix has ever streamed. Stone and Hill portray Annie and Owen, respectively, two people who consider their minds to be broken for different reasons. They both join a pharmaceutical trial that promises to be able to fix whatever problems they may have, and things end up getting very weird and extremely trippy as the trial goes awry and its subjects find themselves mentally transported to various alternate realities. Furthermore, Annie and Owen, who didn't know each other before the trial, seem to be preternaturally drawn to one another during their treatment. The miniseries is based on the Norwegian series of the same name, and is directed by Cary Fukunaga. Best known for helming Season 1 of True Detective, you can bet that Fukunaga's trademark stunning and haunting visuals will be a hallmark of this new series.

In addition to Maniac, Netflix has 10 other new additions this week, covering everything from original documentaries and rom-coms to hit TV shows and movies, so take a look below at everything the site has on deck for the next seven days.

1 ‘The Witch’ - Sept 17 A24 on YouTube Start your Halloween celebration early this year by checking out this spooky and atmospheric modern classic.

2 ‘American Horror Story: Cult’ - Sept 18 FX Networks on YouTube Before diving into the currently-airing new season, check out last year's installment in the long-running horror anthology series.

3 ‘D.L. Hughley: Contrarian’ - Sept 18 Netflix on YouTube One of the "Original Kings of Comedy" heads to Netflix for this brand new stand up special.

4 ‘Maniac’ - Sept 21 Netflix on YouTube Will the long-awaited reunion between Stone and Hill be worth the wait? You'll have to tune in to find out.

5 ‘Battlefish’ - Sept 21 Buddhika Weerasinghe/Getty Images News/Getty Images This new docuseries takes a look at the high stakes world of albacore tuna fishing.

6 ‘Dragon Pilot: Hisone & Masotan’ - Sept 21 Netflix Netflix has been going all-in on anime lately, and this is yet another example of the streaming giant's commitment to Japanese animation.

7 ‘Hilda’ - Sept 21 Netflix on YouTube This new animated fantasy series is based upon the Eisner Award-nominated graphic novel series of the same name.

8 ‘Nappily Ever After’ - Sept 21 Netflix on YouTube This original rom-com takes a look at how one woman's life improves after she decides to cast aside society's expectations of her by shaving her head.

9 'Quincy' - Sept 21 Netflix on YouTube This new documentary shines a light on the life of one of the chief architects of modern popular music, Quincy Jones.

10 ‘The Good Cop’ - Sept 21 Netflix on YouTube This new buddy cop comedy series sees Josh Groban as a straight-laced cop and Tony Danza as his ex-con, former crooked cop father. How's that for some unexpected casting?