The New Movies & Shows On Netflix This Week Include The Return Of Your Fave Fake True Crime Docuseries
It's almost hard to comprehend how many original productions Netflix puts out these days. Five years ago, you could count the number of Netflix originals on one hand, but today it seems like the streaming site releases a new production every day. The movies and shows releasing on Netflix this week alone include no fewer than a dozen Netflix original premieres, including the return of one of the network's most acclaimed creations, American Vandal.
The second season of the true crime documentary parody tries to one-up the Peabody Award-winning first season by featuring an even more outlandish faux crime. While season one dealt with the search for a vandal who drew penises on cars in a high school parking lot, season two looks to uncover the identity of an even more fiendish prankster at a different high school. In this installment, the vandal — who calls himself or herself the "Turd Burglar" — is guilty of spiking the cafeteria's lemonade with laxatives, resulting in a poop-filled catastrophe. If it sounds ridiculous, that's because it is, as its storyline is even more wacky and disgusting than that of season one. But American Vandal: season two isn't the only new addition on Netflix this week, not by a long shot. So take a look below at the best of the rest of what Netflix has to offer this week.
1‘Call the Midwife’: Series 7 - Sept 10
Catch up on the most recent season of the British period drama.
2‘Daniel Sloss: Live Shows’ - Sept 11
The British comedian gets his own Netflix special.
3‘The Resistance Banker’ - Sept 11
This WWII-set Dutch drama is based on a true story.
4‘The Blacklist’: Season 5 - Sept 12
The latest season of this James Spader-starring NBC thriller arrives on Netflix.
5‘On My Skin’ - Sept 12
This Italian drama is based on a true story surrounding the mysterious death of a man arrested for drug possession.
6‘American Vandal’: Season 2 - Sept 14
Will the mystery of the Turd Burglar be solved?
7‘Bleach’ - Sept 14
This Japanese action flick is a live-action adaptation of a popular anime series.
8‘Boca Juniors Confidential’ - Sept 14
Soccer fans ought to love this behind-the-scenes look at this popular Argentine club.
9‘BoJack Horseman’: Season 5 - Sept 14
One of Netflix's original original series finally returns for its fifth season.
10‘Ingobernable’: Season 2 - Sept 14
This political drama out of Mexico is back with more shocking twists in its second season.
11‘Norm Macdonald Has a Show’ - Sept 14
The hilarious and enigmatic comedian debuts his own long-form talk show on the site with guests ranging from David Letterman and Drew Barrymore to Jane Fonda and Judge Judy.
12‘The Angel’ - Sept 14
This drama tells the true story of Ashraf Marwan, an Egyptian spy who aided Israel during the Yom Kippur War.
13‘The Dragon Prince’ - Sept 14
This original animated fantasy series looks like it's going to be a ton of fun.
14‘The Land of Steady Habits’ - Sept 14
Rogue One's Ben Mendelsohn portrays a man who leaves his job and family in an attempt to find himself.
15‘Role Models’ - Sept 16
Paul Rudd and Seann William Scott play court-mandated child mentors in this modern comedy classic.
16‘Scott Pilgrim vs. the World’ - Sept 16
This flashy and colorful actioner is based on the graphic novel series of the same name.
This week's Netflix output features loads of new movies and shows, most of which are exclusive to the site. So if you're a fan of Netflix originals like American Vandal, then you and your couch are going to be spending a lot of time together over the next seven days.