It's almost hard to comprehend how many original productions Netflix puts out these days. Five years ago, you could count the number of Netflix originals on one hand, but today it seems like the streaming site releases a new production every day. The movies and shows releasing on Netflix this week alone include no fewer than a dozen Netflix original premieres, including the return of one of the network's most acclaimed creations, American Vandal.

The second season of the true crime documentary parody tries to one-up the Peabody Award-winning first season by featuring an even more outlandish faux crime. While season one dealt with the search for a vandal who drew penises on cars in a high school parking lot, season two looks to uncover the identity of an even more fiendish prankster at a different high school. In this installment, the vandal — who calls himself or herself the "Turd Burglar" — is guilty of spiking the cafeteria's lemonade with laxatives, resulting in a poop-filled catastrophe. If it sounds ridiculous, that's because it is, as its storyline is even more wacky and disgusting than that of season one. But American Vandal: season two isn't the only new addition on Netflix this week, not by a long shot. So take a look below at the best of the rest of what Netflix has to offer this week.

1 ‘Call the Midwife’: Series 7 - Sept 10 BBC on YouTube Catch up on the most recent season of the British period drama.

2 ‘Daniel Sloss: Live Shows’ - Sept 11 Netflix on YouTube The British comedian gets his own Netflix special.

3 ‘The Resistance Banker’ - Sept 11 Dutch FilmWorks on YouTube This WWII-set Dutch drama is based on a true story.

4 ‘The Blacklist’: Season 5 - Sept 12 The Blacklist on YouTube The latest season of this James Spader-starring NBC thriller arrives on Netflix.

5 ‘On My Skin’ - Sept 12 Netflix on YouTube This Italian drama is based on a true story surrounding the mysterious death of a man arrested for drug possession.

6 ‘American Vandal’: Season 2 - Sept 14 Netflix on YouTube Will the mystery of the Turd Burglar be solved?

7 ‘Bleach’ - Sept 14 New Trailer Buzz on YouTube This Japanese action flick is a live-action adaptation of a popular anime series.

8 ‘Boca Juniors Confidential’ - Sept 14 Netflix on YouTube Soccer fans ought to love this behind-the-scenes look at this popular Argentine club.

9 ‘BoJack Horseman’: Season 5 - Sept 14 Netflix on YouTube One of Netflix's original original series finally returns for its fifth season.

10 ‘Ingobernable’: Season 2 - Sept 14 Netflix on YouTube This political drama out of Mexico is back with more shocking twists in its second season.

11 ‘Norm Macdonald Has a Show’ - Sept 14 Netflix on YouTube The hilarious and enigmatic comedian debuts his own long-form talk show on the site with guests ranging from David Letterman and Drew Barrymore to Jane Fonda and Judge Judy.

12 ‘The Angel’ - Sept 14 Netflix on YouTube This drama tells the true story of Ashraf Marwan, an Egyptian spy who aided Israel during the Yom Kippur War.

13 ‘The Dragon Prince’ - Sept 14 Netflix on YouTube This original animated fantasy series looks like it's going to be a ton of fun.

14 ‘The Land of Steady Habits’ - Sept 14 Netflix on YouTube Rogue One's Ben Mendelsohn portrays a man who leaves his job and family in an attempt to find himself.

15 ‘Role Models’ - Sept 16 Movieclips Classic Trailers on YouTube Paul Rudd and Seann William Scott play court-mandated child mentors in this modern comedy classic.