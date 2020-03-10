Netflix has become known as the home of some of the best true crime movies and series out there. From Making A Murderer to Wild Wild Country, the streaming platform has released the most frightening ripped-from-the-headlines stories of the past decade. And among the new movies and shows on Netflix this week is a brand new drama that's based on true crime events.

The movie is Lost Girls, and it stars The Office's Amy Ryan as a Long Island mother whose daughter (Jojo Rabbit's Thomasin McKenzie) goes missing. In her quest to get to the bottom of her daughter's disappearance, she ends up becoming involved in the search for the Long Island serial killer. In real life, the killer has not yet been found, and is believed to be behind the murders of at least five — and possibly more than ten — young female sex workers in the early 2000s. The film is based on the accounts of some of the victims in the book Lost Girls: An Unsolved American Mystery by Robert Kolker.

If you're sick of true crime, don't worry. Netflix has plenty of other new content this week, the best of which can be found below.

1. ‘Carmen Sandiego: To Steal Or Not To Steal’ - March 10 Netflix Futures on YouTube In this choose-your-own-adventure installment of the animated reboot, viewers get to decide what happens. Yay for interactive TV!

2. ‘Marc Maron: End Times Fun’ - March 10 Netflix on YouTube One of the most popular podcast hosts around heads to Netflix for a brand new stand up special about our trying times.

3. ‘The Circle Brazil’ - March 11 Netflix Brasil on YouTube The hit social media-based reality series heads to Brazil for a new season (in Portuguese).

4. ‘Dirty Money’: Season 2 - March 11 Netflix on YouTube Season one of this docuseries exposed how corporate greed and shady politics have led to a status quo that benefits the one percent and only the one percent. Season two offers more evidence that should make you even angrier.

5. ‘Last Ferry’ - March 11 BFI on YouTube In this LGBT thriller, a gay New Yorker heads to famed party destination Fire Island, where he witnesses a murder.

6. 'On My Block': Season 3 - March 11 Netflix on YouTube This acclaimed coming of age drama about a diverse group of high school friends enters its third season this week.

7. ‘Summer Night’ - March 11 Film Trailer Zone on YouTube To All the Boys I've Loved Before star Lana Condor and Victoria Justice lead this millennial-aimed rom-com.

8. ‘100 Humans’ - March 13 Sammy Obeid on YouTube This social experiment reality series takes 100 diverse people and attempts to answer some of humanity's most basic unanswered questions.

9. ‘Bloodride’ - March 13 Netflix on YouTube This Finnish horror anthology series tells some seriously disturbing tales over the course of its six episodes.

10. ‘Elite’: Season 3 - March 13 Netflix on YouTube This Spanish high school drama about the haves and the have-nots is back for its third season.

11. ‘Kingdom’: Season 2 - March 13 Netflix on YouTube This zombie series is like The Walking Dead if it were set in 16th century Korea.

12. ‘Lost Girls’ - March 13 Netflix on YouTube A gruesome and disturbing true crime tale.

13. ‘Aftermath’ - March 15 Movieclips Trailers on YouTube In this heartbreaking thriller, Arnold Schwarzenegger stars as a grieving husband and father who longs for revenge against the air traffic controller whose error resulted in the deaths of his wife and daughter.

14. ‘Silver Linings Playbook’ - March 16 Roadshow Films on YouTube Jennifer Lawrence and Bradley Cooper show chemistry in this offbeat rom-com-dram (romantic-comedy-drama) about two people who are suffering from mental illness.

15. ‘Tinker, Tailor, Soldier, Spy’ - March 16 tinkertailormovie on YouTube The acclaimed spy thriller from 2011 will be raising Cold War tensions on Netflix this week.