The shortest month of the year is going to fly by thanks to all of the movies and TV shows coming to Disney+ in February. The streamer isn't adding a ton of new content to its library this month, but there's enough quality additions to keep Disney fans busy. Most importantly, Toy Story 4 is joining the rest of the Toy Story franchise on Feb. 5, which means Buzz and Woody fans can finally watch the best pals' whole journey in one epic marathon.

Already cried your eyes out over Toy Story 4 while it was in theaters? Don't worry, there are plenty of other fun titles coming your way this month including classics like The Sandlot and Splash, as well as Disney+ originals like Timmy Failure: Mistakes Were Made. Additionally, the streamer will continue to roll out new episodes of its original series Diary of a Future President, One Day at Disney, and Disney's Fairy Tale Weddings on a weekly basis.

Disney+'s ever-expanding library just keeps getting better, and it's definitely giving Disney fans everywhere plenty of excuses to stay inside this winter. Check out the full list of titles coming to Disney+ in February below, and read on to see the five shows and movies that should be on your must-watch list this month.

1. The Sandlot (1993) — Feb. 1

"You're killing me, Smalls!" After being briefly removed from the service, The Sandlot is heading back to Disney+ where it belongs. Revisit the classic summer movie about a group of kids playing baseball and going on a quest to retrieve a signed ball from the yard of a less than understanding neighbor.

2. Toy Story 4 (2019) — Feb. 5

Woody and Buzz reunited for their most emotional adventure to date last year, and Toy Story fans everywhere still aren't over it. The movie isn't just about the tears though, there's also a butt-kicking Bo Peep, Sporky's existential crisis, and some truly magnificent voice work from Keegan-Michael Key and Jordan Peele as Ducky and Bunny to appreciate.

3. Timmy Failure: Mistakes Were Made (2020) — Feb. 7

Based on the best-selling book of the same name, Timmy Failure: Mistakes Were Made tells the story of a young boy with a big imagination. Timmy is a pint-sized P.I. trying to find his mom's "Failure-mobile" after it's stolen, and his wild journey will take him deep into the heart of Portland with his BFF by his side.

4. Splash (1984) — Feb. 14

Move over Ariel, because Daryl Hannah's Madison is still one of the coolest mermaids in movie history. Splash, starring Hannah and Tom Hanks as an unlikely mermaid/human couple, is arriving on Disney+ just in time for Valentine's Day.

5. Unlikely Animal Friends (Seasons 1-2) — Feb. 21

Nat Geo's wholesome series includes magical things like a dog swimming with a dolphin, a cat and owl that love playing games together, and a badger that's best friends with a fox. This show brings the kind of positive energy that everyone needs in their life right now.

Here's the full list of what's coming in January.

Feb. 1

Around The World In 80 Days

Big Business

The Sandlot

Wicked Tuna (Season 1-2)

Feb. 2

Descendants 3

Feb. 5

Toy Story 4

Feb. 7

Diary of a Future President, Episode 104 - "The National Mall"

Disney Family Sundays, Episode 114 - "Toy Story: Toy Bins"

Marvel's Hero Project, Episode 114 - "Dynamic Danielle"

One Day at Disney, Episode 110 - "Grace Lee: Storybook Artist"

Timmy Failure: Mistakes Were Made

Feb. 9

Old Dogs

Feb. 14

My Dog, the Thief

Splash

Because of Winn-Dixie

Diary of a Future President, Episode 105 - "Whistleblower"

Disney's Fairy Tale Weddings, Episode 201 - "Marching Down the Aisle"

Disney Family Sundays, Episode 115 - "Princess and the Frog: Lily Pads"

Marvel's Hero Project, Episode 115 - "Roving Robbie"

One Day at Disney, Episode 111 - "Kristina Dewberry: Imagineering Construction Manager"

Feb. 16

Marvel's Iron Man & Hulk: Heroes United

Feb. 20

Marvel Rising: Operation Shuri

Marvel Rising: Playing with Fire

Feb. 21

Unlikely Animal Friends (Season 1-2)