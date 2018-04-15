The next Star Wars film to hit theaters is Solo: A Star Wars Story. It's the origin story of heroic Star Wars smuggler and general hottie Han Solo, so it's packed with gems like Chewbacca's intro to this universe and Donald Glover as a young Lando Calrissian. Now you can watch Han and Chewie meet for the first time in a new teaser for Solo, and yes; it's perfect. While it's natural for Disney to keep the Star Wars details under wraps, this latest TV spot for Solo offers fans a pretty major glimpse of the upcoming film. It's also the most footage audiences have received of Han and Chewbacca so far.

In Solo, Han Solo jump-starts his career as an intergalactic smuggling professional. The film has an absolutely incredible cast, including Emilia Clarke from Game of Thrones, Thandie Newton, Woody Harrelson, Fleabag's Phoebe Waller-Bridge, and Paul Bettany. Bettany also appears as Vision in the Avengers series, which falls under the Disney umbrella as well.

You should absolutely be prepared now to watch Han meet Chewie for the first time. And even if you're not, then you'll still want to see how their friendship began — just keep a pillow handy to squee in to, just in case you need it. Enjoy this minute-long teaser for Solo: A Star Wars Story. You'll definitely have a good feeling about this movie after you watch it.

Star Wars on YouTube

What a stuck-up, half-witted, scruffy-looking nerf herder, huh? Just kidding! He was never scruffy. Though it's so, so great that that Han found that to be Leia's harshest burn. Of course, Solo is pre-Star Wars as people know it. It's well before the events of Star Wars: A New Hope, and even before the Star Wars prequel Rogue One. Han Solo has long been the imaginary boyfriend of Star Wars fans everywhere, and now they'll finally be able to learn a little more about him for the first time in the series 40-year history.

Hopefully, Solo will explore exactly how it was that Han came to understand Chewbacca. Not many people speak the Wookiee language — in fact, Han himself can only understand it — but their unique form of communication instantly endeared both to audiences. Plus, Han Solo is known for his rogue nature; dude was rebel without a cause a long, long time ago, and in a galaxy far, far away. So, take that, James Dean. Anyway, the fact that he rode with a sidekick at all speaks volumes to both Han and Chewie's natures. How did they develop such a kinship? What is it based off of? Did people take Han seriously as a smuggler when it became obvious his right-hand man was Chewbacca, from planet Kashyyyk? Well, fans might have to wait until May 25 to find out for sure. At least audiences finally caught a glimpse of their budding partnership in the new TV spot though.

So, while Solo: A Star Wars Story is the origin story of interplanetary smuggler Han Solo, it's also the beginning of one of film's most iconic bromances. If it weren't for Han and Chewie's endless loyalty, communication, understanding, and teamwork, who knows what the Star Wars universe could have turned in to. Also, it obviously doesn't take too much time for these dudes to get their cons off and running. Early in the trailer, they introduce themselves to each other, and by the end they're involved in a mysterious card game. It's incredible that legitimately 41 years after being introduced to Han and Chewie as an inseparable pair, longtime fans are finally able to discover exactly how they got there.