The New ‘Sonic’ Trailer Reveals A Fluffier, Less Traumatizing Hedgehog

Sonic the Hedgehog is back. Now with way less teeth. After fans expressed their horror over the Sega character's makeover in the first trailer for the movie adaptation, the new Sonic trailer debuts a fluffier, less traumatizing hedgehog.

The new teaser for the movie, out Feb. 14, shows the little ball of super energy doing what he does best: Trying to get all the gold rings while keeping Doctor Robotnik (Jim Carrey) from stealing his powers to take over the world. But, he looks a lot different doing it than he did just a few months ago.

When the Sonic The Hedgehog trailer originally debuted back in April it was quickly called out for turning the cuddly Sonic into some sort of toothy demon. Those tiny teeth ended up causing a big controversy for Paramount Pictures, the studio behind the film. The reaction to Sonic's chompers, which looked just too human for Twitter's liking, was so bad, Paramount decided to go back to the drawing board — literally. This led the studio to push back the movie's release so they could fix Sonic.

"Thank you for the support. And the criticism. The message is loud and clear... you aren't happy with the design & you want changes," Sonic director Greg Fowler tweeted back in May, announcing the redesign. And on Tuesday, Nov. 12, he introduced the new trailer, tweeting, "Could not be more excited to share our new Sonic with you. THANK YOU for your patience and support."

And it seems they've done just that. This new and improved Sonic, voiced by Ben Schwartz, is more like an adorable stuffed animal you'd want to hug without worrying he might take a bite out of your flesh. Seriously, just look at those big cartoon eyes of his and those little, not so sharp teeth. Now, he looks way less realistic and more like the '90s cartoon fans remember.

Paramount Pictures on YouTube

Twitter was quick to commend the movie for putting the work in. "Them changing the design and focusing on that quirkiness of Sonic, made it so much better," user RedMakuzawa tweeted. "Shout out to designers, animators and everyone behind working on that fix." Another fan, @ChickoritaCheez, wrote "Gotta say I really love how expressive Sonic is for this new Sonic movie trailer."

But, mostly, fans were just excited to see Sonic's new look.

It looks like fans are finally excited to see this new, less horrifying Sonic on the big screen.