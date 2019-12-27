As 2019 is coming to an end it's fair to say that for many, it's been a bit of an up and down year. However, as we stand braced for the dawn of not only a new year but a whole new DECADE, you may be wanting to set some pretty major new intentions. If you're in need of a little astrological guidance, here's the New Year's resolution for you, based on your star sign.

I don't know about you but I always try and do something new and positive or improve upon what I'm already doing. You can give something up any day but the first day of the new year is your chance to look forward to good things to come.

According to Gray Crawford of Astrology.com, 2020 is not only the beginning of a new decade but also a new astrological era. He says, "as with any birthing process, the year will involve enduring labour pains in order to introduce a new life." He adds, "the year 2020 is a threshold to cross, a pause between the way it has been and the way it will be, necessitating a confrontation with all the difficult challenges in need of a remedy within civilization."

So batten down the hatches, tough times might be ahead — now's your chance to be the positive changes you want to see in your life and in our world.

Aries Known for being super bold and ambitious, this year is an ideal chance for Aries to really grab hold of their inner drive and use it for good. You're the first in the Zodiac and a true leader, so volunteering at a local charitable organisation could help not only those around you but help you to lead by example.

Taurus Reinhold Wittich/Stocktrek Images/Stocktrek Images/Getty Images Poor old Taurus often gets a bad rap because of those pesky horns. But, according to Allure, Taureans actually enjoy a calm environment and love to be surrounded by soothing sounds. So this year could be the perfect opportunity to make space in your life for calming, nourishing music. Whether it's giving your chill Spotify playlist some more air time, tuning into Classic FM, or actually going to a classical music recital. You'll feel the benefit in all parts of your life.

Gemini Gemini has a zest for life and enough interests to keep two people occupied. Sadly it's not possible to clone yourself, so this year is a perfect chance for Geminis to focus on their favourite interests instead of taking on more. Maybe instead of attending multiple different fitness classes, devote your time to one or two you really love, or if there are activities you're doing out of a sense of obligation rather than enjoyment, perhaps now's the chance to shake up your schedule. It'll allow you to fully dedicate yourself to your wellbeing instead of feeling bogged down all the time.

Cancer Alan Dyer/Stocktrek Images/Stocktrek Images/Getty Images According to Astrology Answers, Cancers are highly empathetic. Their intuitive abilities make them highly adept at reading a room and sensing what's going on with others. But this quality can take its toll when not used wisely. So for 2020, Cancers should focus on finding the balance between being a good listener and taking on someone else's emotions on. Now's the time to practise checking in with yourself as well as others, and ensuring you're as in tune to what's going on with you as you are with others.

Leo The lion! Proud, regal, keen to bask in their glory. As Elite Daily notes, Leos are happiest when they're the centre of attention which means 2020 is absolutely the year to lean into a new and exciting performance art. Why not go to that stand up workshop you've been eying up? Or take a few dancing lessons? Or even join a local choir? The stage is yours Leo.

Virgo Tragoolchitr Jittasaiyapan / 500px/500Px Unreleased Plus/Getty Images OK Virgos, according to astro queen Susan Miller, you're absolutely on top when it comes to logic, tidiness, and organisation. Although these are great and useful traits, requiring perfection at all times can lead to you being not only hard on yourself but those around you too. So this year let yourself be imperfect. Let those around you be imperfect. Challenge your perceptions and see how much you can gain from letting it all hang out every now and then.

Libra VW Pics/Universal Images Group/Getty Images As a Libran myself, I know the constant struggle for balance and harmony is real, as is the ongoing search for validation in a partner, friends, or family. Or all of the above! Make 2020 a year to focus on yourself and your OWN validation, make decisions based what is best for you first and foremost. You never know, you might just discover your own validation is the one that matters most.

Scorpio Scorpios are among the most passionate and powerful signs, as Allure notes. Because of this, there can occasionally be slight misunderstandings with others. However 2020 is, as I said before, likely to be a bit bumpy and transitional. So this is the year to use your power, passion, and voice to help. Why not get involved in some direct action? Join protests, sign petitions, stick up for those who need defending.

Saggittarius Photo by Supoj Buranaprapapong/Moment/Getty Images According to Allure, Saggittarians are always searching for more knowledge and trying to learn new skills. So why not take this year as an opportunity to start learning a new language? What's more useful and rewarding than the ability to communicate with people from other countries?

Capricorn Capricorns are known for being very disciplined, responsible, and self controlled, as The Cut reports. This might make them a little bit less inclined to put themselves out there. So this year Capricorns, I challenge you to say yes more. Just say yes! Yes to dates, yes to mates, yes to new experiences. Let the universe in and feel the benefit.

Aquarius Shutterstock According to Astrology.com, Aquarians are known as the most humanitarian of all the signs, as well as being super original and creative. Ideally this is the year for Aquarians to fuse their humanitarian and creative interests. Could you volunteer your creative skills at a local charity or organise an art sale in aid of charity?