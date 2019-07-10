Being that his blog Creed Thoughts is inactive, fans of The Office, unfortunately, can't know what Creed thinks about "My Strange Addiction." But, luckily, there is now a photo of Billie Eilish and The Office's Creed Bratton hugging it out at her concert on Tuesday night (July 9). So now, what fans do know is that Creed, the actor, is most definitely a fan.

On the first night of Eilish's three-night stand in Los Angeles, The Office superfan got to spend a little time with one of the stars of her favorite show backstage at the Shrine. "Billie Eilish and I hugging it out after her and her brothers incredible show last night," Bratton tweeted alongside an Instagram photo of the two mid-hug. Check out that big smile on Eilish's face as she goes in for the embrace with Bratton, who actually got his start as a member of The Grass Roots.

Just incase, this photo wasn't convincing enough, she re-posted Bratton's Instagram to her Insta Stories with the one-word, partially in caps caption, "goodBYE." It was the perfect parting message to a night she called "one of the most incredible shows I've ever done" on her Stories. Let's assume only made better by this sweet Office moment.

Since releasing her debut When We All Fall Asleep, Where Do We Go?, she's been having a lot of Office run-ins. It's all thanks to Eilish's single "My Strange Addiction," which features audio from The Office's "Threat Level Midnight" episode, her own self-admitted addiction. Yes, Eilish is still doing the Scarn, the dance Michael Scott's alter ego Michael Scarn performs in his so bad it's funny homemade movie. "When we made the beat for 'my strange addiction,' it reminded me of the song they play when they do the Scarn dance," Eilish told MTV News in late March.

To be able to use that Office audio, though, Eilish had to get approval from everyone who is heard on the song. This included Steve Carell, Mindy Kaling, John Krasinskii, and B.J. Novak. "I was fine with it regardless," Novak told Rolling Stone in April, "but I was like 'Wow, bonus: This is a banger.'"

His castmates seem to agree. Recently, Rainn Wilson, who played Dwight Schrute, hung out with Eilish to play Office trivia for a Billboard video. "I met one of the most intense OFFICE fans of all time, William Eyelash," Wilson joked on Instagram before expertly referencing the episode "Office Olympics," where the lids were given out as medals. "She won a yoghurt lid medal for her preposterous knowledge of the show. What an honor," he added. "This is a remarkable young human being that touches hearts, blows minds and F*%#nROCKS!"

Rocking so hard has allowed Eilish to meet The Office cast, one Dunder Mifflin employee at a time. Fun fact, though, Eilish actually met Angela Kinsey, aka the cat obsessed Angela, before she was famous. As Kinsey revealed on Instagram in March, the two ran into one another at the San Francisco airport before she knew Eilish's music, but now she's a fan. "Mom is over here rooting for you!" she captioned the throwback shot. "Way to go!"

Here's to hoping that after this hug with Bratton, she'll be able to use more than just audio from The Office on her next album, she'll actually be able to record a song with Creed, himself.