Instead of marathoning a new show in the new year, you might want to consider watching an old show that's new to you. There are so many classic shows — if there's one you haven't had the chance to watch, you might as well kick off the new year by looking back to the past. But, because there are so, so many amazing shows that are off the air, you might want to consider picking an old TV show to watch in 2019 based on your zodiac sign. Leave it to the stars to decide which show is worthy of your full attention, because who knows you and your TV tastes better? Whether you watch the entire run of the show over your winter vacation, or stretch it out over time, you're going to want to feel confident that the show you're giving your attention to is worthy of it.

The good thing about picking an old show is that there's already a fully formed consensus about what kind of show it is. Also, it's already complete, so you don't have to deal with waiting every week for a new episode, or worrying about it being canceled before the series finale.

Here, I've put together a list of each amazing old show that's worth watching, based on your zodiac sign.

Aries Giphy The Show: Skins This British TV show is like the darkest episodes of The O.C. combined with One Tree Hill and Dawson's Creek. It was melodramatic, smart, witty, and really hit that teen angst spot. It's perfectly dynamic for Aries who really needs complex relationships, drama, and high stakes to stay interested.

Taurus Giphy The Show: Buffy The Vampire Slayer You're tough, sassy, strong, and have a huge imagination. This show is basically exactly that, plus vampires. If you're already seen it, rewatch it and appreciate all of the jokes you missed when you were younger.

Gemini Giphy The Show: Sabrina The Teenage Witch You love shows that combine real life struggles and fantasy. The OG Sabrina series is literally the perfect mix of unreal, and too real. You'll find yourself relating to half-witch Sabrina Spellman more than most full-humans you know.

Cancer Giphy The Show: E.R. You might have trouble showing your emotions in your personal life, but somehow, you find yourself able to project your emotions into certain kinds characters and plot-lines outside of your own life. This extremely high stakes TV show that features people literally fighting to stay alive in every episode will give you a great outlet to express emotions, even if they're not directly your own.

Leo Giphy The Show: Friends You are the most gregarious sign of the zodiac, and if you could be around your own friends 24/7, you would be. Surround yourself with social, funny, and quirky people from the comfort of your own home with a (likely re-) watch of Friends. Start at the beginning and work your way through the very end.

Virgo Giphy The Show: LOST Your mind is always working on figuring things out, trying to untangle thoughts, and solving problems. Take a break from doing this in your own life and do it with a show that's super mysterious. LOST is a great outlet to give your mind a good problem-solving exercise without having to think about your own life.

Libra Giphy The Show: House M.D. You like balance in your life and to know what's going to happen next — in other words, you're not thrilled with surprises. Watch a show that follows a very strict format and always gives you a the clear and satisfying ending that you desire. Most episodes of House M.D. start with a problem and end with a solution, it's oh-so-satisfying.

Scorpio Giphy The Show: True Blood It takes a lot to scare you and overstimulate you, so watch a show that really shocks you at least once an episode. True Blood is ruthless, bloody, sexy, and exactly your speed.

Sagittarius Giphy The Show: Survivor You love the outdoors and you love rooting for the underdog, which literally makes the show Survivor the perfect show for you. Each episode you'll find yourself getting way more invested than you thought possible, but this show is worth it because it's rewarding AF.

Capricorn Giphy The Show: Sex And The City You are the strong lead in your own life: you're hard-working, you're unique, and you constantly surprise the people around you with the realm of your capabilities. Just like each of the women in Sex And The City. Connect with Carrie Bradshaw and celebrate your individual power in the world.

Aquarius Giphy The Show: Party Down You have a very good sense of humor, you love easy laughs, and you are a sucker for wacky characters. Party Down has all of this and more. The only bad thing about this show is that it only has two seasons, so be prepared to be hungry for more when it ends.