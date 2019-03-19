There are some movies that warm the very cockles of your heart and there are others that make you roll around on the ground in laughter with your nearest and dearest friends only to bring you to tears at the drop of a hat. Then there are movies that allow you to do all of the above in equal measure and there's one movie coming to Netflix in April that more than proves that sentiment. In fact, it will immediately inspire you to arrange the ultimate sleepover with all of your best girlfriends ASAP so you can sit around and watch the beloved franchise together.

So what film could possibly inspire such an epic gathering of BFFs? There should be only one movie that comes to mind based solely on the fact that the main stars are actually best friends in real life. Both Sisterhood of the Traveling Pants movies are coming to Netflix in April and it's the double-feature night in itinerary that dreams are made of. Starring the likes of Alexis Bledel, Blake Lively, America Ferrera, and Amber Tamblyn, the movies center around a group of four friends that are bound together by friendship, love, and a pair of pants that they each take turns sharing because, magically, the special clothing item is able to fit all four of them perfectly. (And given how tough it can be to go jean shopping this find truly is the work of the fabric gods!)

Anyway, the jeans allow them to know that even when they are far apart, the pants keep them connected and bonded throughout life's many ups and downs.

Unfortunately, at the end of the second film (so, uh, spoilers ahead if you haven't seen) the pants go missing in Greece after Lena's little sister Effie steals and then promptly loses them, which they are unable to track down. So as you watch the movies with your closest confidantes, try and see if you can come up with any theories as to where the pants could be. (We need a third movie to happen just for the closure alone!)

Obviously, the girls realized that they didn't really need the pants in order to stay close and be there for one another, but it was still a difficult thing to part with nonetheless. But, of course, their friendship manages to prevail.

Both movies will hit the streaming platform immediately on April 1 at the same time. Netflix originally announced the exciting news on its official Twitter account accompanied by several photos of the cast both on set and in real life that'll hit you right in the feels.

"Get ready to celebrate 15 years of a friendship that is as beautiful and inspiring on-screen as it is in real life," the tweet reads. "Sisterhood of the Traveling Pants 1 and 2 will be available April 1."

So break out the popcorn and grab your finest sleeping bag because this is one viewing experience that should never be done alone.