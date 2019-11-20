The holiday season is a time to celebrate and be with the ones you love. However, the start of December isn't all merriment and mirth — it also signifies the start of yet another month when various films and TV shows will be ousted from Netflix. And while it won't' be easy to part ways with so many wonderful works of entertainment, there's one movie you need to watch before it leaves Netflix in December, and that's the classic comedy, Wet Hot American Summer. The film may have been made in 2001, but its '80s feel offers the perfect time hop experience with a list of lovable characters as long as everyone's knee socks.

Set in 1981, Wet Hot American Summer centers around a group of counselors who try to wrap up all of their unfinished business before the last day of summer camp comes to an end. As you can imagine, a vast array of hijinks ensues and with all the hormones and sexual frustrations running rampant around the grounds, the day soon becomes an experience that none of the characters will ever forget. And don't forget about the annual, end of the summer talent show that proves to be entertainment on numerous levels.

Given some of the mature content that can be found throughout the movie, this may not be an experience you want to share with any kids in your life. But that just means it's the perfect excuse to get together with your friends and share a few nostalgic laughs. You can also marvel at how young all of the stars look back then — or how Paul Rudd somehow manages to look exactly the same?

Along with Rudd, the movie also stars David Hyde Pierce, Molly Shannon, Christopher Meloni, Michael Ian Black, Elizabeth Banks, Amy Poehler, and Bradley Cooper — just to name a few.

The only good news to come from this upcoming departure is the fact that at least part of the franchise will continue to live on within the streaming platform after this year comes to a close. Back in 2015, Netflix revived Wet Hot American Summer for an eight-episode prequel series, which starred most of the movie's original cast members. The streamer also debuted an eight-episode sequel series, set 10 years after the original film, two years later in 2017.

Still, it will be difficult to say goodbye to such a time-honored classic, which is slated to leave Netflix on Dec. 31. And as for whether or not it'll ever return, only time will tell, so be sure to tune in for another viewing while you still can.