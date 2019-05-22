There's arguably no better feeling in the world than settling down on your couch for the evening with a bag full of popcorn in hand while scrolling through your Netflix account. However, even some of the best movies and TV shows in the business aren't immune from getting booted from the streaming platform to make way for new additions. And now that the list of upcoming June arrivals and departures is here, there's definitely one movie you need to watch before it leaves Netflix in June. Because no matter how many times you watch it, this beloved rom-com gem never gets old.

The movie in question is none other than Legally Blonde, which will no longer be available on the streaming service starting on June 1. So if you haven't caught up with Elle Woods lately or maybe have even forgotten some of her iconic catchphrases, be sure to take some time to watch this beloved classic before it's too late. If nothing else, it will simply remind you of how absolutely brilliant Reese Witherspoon is in this role. Her comedic timing alone is sure to put a smile on your face yet will also leave you feeling completely empowered. Harvard Law School never sounded so appealing.

For those select few of you out there who have yet to actually see Legally Blonde (gasp!), here's a brief description of what you can expect. Elle Woods feels like she has it all — great friends, an adorable fur baby, and a boyfriend who she believes is about to propose. However, everything changes when Warner decides to break up with her right before heading to law school because he feels like she's too blonde to be considered wife material. So Elle decides to apply to Harvard Law herself in order to show Warner how smart and serious she really is.

But while her initial intention was to win her man back, Elle goes on a journey of self discovery and realizes that the problem isn't that she isn't good enough for Warner. In fact, it's the other way around.

Of course, there are a ton of great comedic moments along the way, and Elle certainly does stand out on the Harvard campus with her bubbly demeanor and flashy ensembles. But ultimately Elle proves that she deserves to be there just as much as anyone else and discovers that she's capable of more than she ever knew. It's an empowering story and one that's just as enjoyable to watch now as it was when it first hit theaters back in July 2001. You'll laugh. You'll cry. You'll practice the Bend and Snap until your heart's content. (You'll also be very tempted to punch Warner in the face.)

But regardless of whether you're watching for the first or the 100th time, you're sure to have a great time while doing it. Basically, it's the perfect way to spend two hours of your life in the coming weeks. So if you have the chance, maybe make some time for Elle Woods this Memorial Day weekend. You won't regret it.