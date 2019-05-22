School's out, and it's officially summertime, which means more time to spend marathoning all your favorite Netflix shows. The sun may be shinning outside, but everything leaving and coming to Netflix in June of 2019 will make you want to stay indoors, turn on the AC and enjoy new episodes of your favorite show or rewatch your favorite movies.

It's always sad to say goodbye to titles on Netflix, and this month is no exception. If you were saving Legally Blonde and Legally Blonde 2: Red, White & Blonde for a particularly rainy day, you might want to watch it soon before it leaves the site. But, there are plenty of exciting things coming to turn that frown upside down. On June 5, the highly anticipated Season 5 of Black Mirror will premiere with three brand new, star-filled episode. So, get ready to see Miley Cyrus like you've never seen her before. Not only that, but later in June, Netflix will welcome Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse, the much-buzzed about, Oscar-winning animation film that offered a different take on Spider-Man outside the MCU.

Of course, the list of everything leaving and coming to Netflix next month is extensive, so it can be hard to pick out what to be most sad about or excited for. And, to help with that, here's a slightly shorter list of the most exciting things coming to Netflix in June, and the titles you're going to want to watch before they leave. But first: what to look forward to.

Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse — June 26

Black Mirror Season 5 — June 5

Tales Of The City — June 7

50/50 — June 1

Ralph Breaks the Internet — June 11

The Chef Show — June 7

What A Girl Wants — June 1

The Dark Knight — June 1

The Confession Tapes Season 2 — June 21

Magic Mike — June 1

And here are a few things you definitely need to make sure you watch before they disappear from Netflix streaming this June.

Legally Blonde — Leaving June 1

An Extremely Goofy Movie — Leaving June 1

Pretty In Pink — Leaving June 1

Kill Bill, Vol. 1 & 2 — Leaving June 1

Playing It Cool — Leaving June 1

What's Coming

June 1:

Arthdal Chronicles

Oh Ramona!

50/50

A.I. Artificial Intelligence

Anohana: The Flower We Saw That Day

Batman Begins

Cabaret

Carrie

Cat on a Hot Tin Roof

Magic Mike

Network

Plantoon

Prosecuting Evil: The Extraordinary World Of Ben

Ferencz

Satan & Adam

Small Soldiers

Dynasty — Season 2

Good Night, and Good Luck

Gran Torino

Life in the Doghouse

Madagascar: Escape 2 Africa

The Dark Knight

The Phantom of the Opera

The Space Between Us

What a Girl Wants

June 3:

Documentary Now! — Season 3

Malibu Rescue: The Series

June 4

Miranda Sings Live...Your Welcome

June 5

A Silent Voice

Black Mirror — Season 5

Dr. Seuss' The Grinch

June 6

Alles ist gut

Todos lo saben

June 7

3% — Season 3

Belmonte

The Black Godfather

The Chef Show

Designated Survivor — Season 3

Elisa & Marcela

I Am Mother

Pachamama

Rock My Heart

Super Monsters Monster Pets

Tales of the City

June 8

Berlin, I Love You

June 11

Disney's Ralph Breaks the Internet

June 12

Joy Koy: Comin' In Hot

Rolling Thunder Revue: A Bob Dylan Story by Martin Scorsese

June 13

The 3rd Eye 2

Jinn

Kakegurui xx

June 14

Aggretsuko — Season 2

The Alcàsser Murders

Awake: The Million Dollar Game

Carité at War

Cinderella Pop

Girlfriend's Guide to Divorce — Season 5

Leila

Live Overtakes Me

Marlon — Season 2

Murder Mystery

Unité 42

June 15

Grey's Anatomy — Season 15

June 16

Cop Car

June 17

The Missing — Season 3

June 18

Adam Devine: Best Time Of Our Lives

Big Kill

June 19

Beats

The Edge of Democracy

June 20

Le Chant du Loup

June 21

Ad Vitam

Bolívar

The Casketeers — Season 2

The Confession Tapes — Season 2

Dark — Season 2

The End of Evangelion

EVANGELION: DEATH (TRUE)²

Girls Incarcerated — Season 2

GO! Live Your Way — Season 2

Jaoon Kahan Bata Ae Dil

La misma sangre

Mr. Iglesias

Neon Genesis Evangelion

Shooter — Season 3

June 24

Forest of Piano — Season 2

June 25

Mike Epps: Only One Mike

June 26

The Golem

Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse

The Zookeeper

June 27

Answer for Heaven

June 28

20th Century Women

7SEEDS

Dope — Season 3

Exhibit A

Instant Hotel — Season 2

Motown Magic — Season 2

Paquita Salas — Season 3

The Chosen One

June 29

Scare Tactics — Seasons 4 & 5

June 30

Madam Secretary — Season 5

What's Leaving

June 1:

An Extremely Goofy Movie

Apollo 13

Cold in July

Disney's 101 Dalmatians

Disney's The Fox and the Hound 2

Disney's The Jungle Book: Mowgli's Story

Doom

Freddy vs. Jason

Friday the 13th

Honey, We Shrunk Ourselves

I Am Legend

In the Army Now

Inspector Gadget 2

Jason X

Kill Bill: Vol. 1

Kill Bill: Vol. 2

Legally Blonde

Legally Blonde 2: Red, White & Blonde

My Bloody Valentine

Playing It Cool

Pretty in Pink

Reindeer Games

Stargate

Terminator Salvation

The Bone Collector

The Constant Gardener

June 4

District 9

June 5

Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 2

June 6

The Soloist

June 14

Grand Designs: Australia — Season 4

I Own Australia's Best Home — Season 1

I Own Britain's Best Home — Season 1

Mother

June 15

Apocalypse Now

Minimalism: A Documentary About the Importan Things

National Lampoon's Van Wilder

The Pianist

June 16

Death Race

June 24

Disney's Mulan 2

More to come...