Bustle

Everything Leaving & Coming to Netflix In June 2019 So You Can Plan Your Staycation Accordingly

By
Liz Minch

School's out, and it's officially summertime, which means more time to spend marathoning all your favorite Netflix shows. The sun may be shinning outside, but everything leaving and coming to Netflix in June of 2019 will make you want to stay indoors, turn on the AC and enjoy new episodes of your favorite show or rewatch your favorite movies.

It's always sad to say goodbye to titles on Netflix, and this month is no exception. If you were saving Legally Blonde and Legally Blonde 2: Red, White & Blonde for a particularly rainy day, you might want to watch it soon before it leaves the site. But, there are plenty of exciting things coming to turn that frown upside down. On June 5, the highly anticipated Season 5 of Black Mirror will premiere with three brand new, star-filled episode. So, get ready to see Miley Cyrus like you've never seen her before. Not only that, but later in June, Netflix will welcome Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse, the much-buzzed about, Oscar-winning animation film that offered a different take on Spider-Man outside the MCU.

Of course, the list of everything leaving and coming to Netflix next month is extensive, so it can be hard to pick out what to be most sad about or excited for. And, to help with that, here's a slightly shorter list of the most exciting things coming to Netflix in June, and the titles you're going to want to watch before they leave. But first: what to look forward to.

Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse — June 26

Giphy

Black Mirror Season 5 — June 5

Giphy

Tales Of The City — June 7

Giphy

50/50 — June 1

damoviemaestro/tumblr

Ralph Breaks the Internet — June 11

veenia/tumblr

The Chef Show — June 7

ironspiderpeter/tumblr

What A Girl Wants — June 1

t-nakia/tumblr

The Dark Knight — June 1

Giphy

The Confession Tapes Season 2 — June 21

Giphy

Magic Mike — June 1

Giphy

And here are a few things you definitely need to make sure you watch before they disappear from Netflix streaming this June.

Legally Blonde — Leaving June 1

Giphy

An Extremely Goofy Movie — Leaving June 1

Giphy

Pretty In Pink — Leaving June 1

Giphy

Kill Bill, Vol. 1 & 2 — Leaving June 1

Giphy

Playing It Cool — Leaving June 1

Giphy

What's Coming

June 1:

  • Arthdal Chronicles
  • Oh Ramona!
  • 50/50
  • A.I. Artificial Intelligence
  • Anohana: The Flower We Saw That Day
  • Batman Begins
  • Cabaret
  • Carrie
  • Cat on a Hot Tin Roof
  • Magic Mike
  • Network
  • Plantoon
  • Prosecuting Evil: The Extraordinary World Of Ben
  • Ferencz
  • Satan & Adam
  • Small Soldiers
  • Dynasty — Season 2
  • Good Night, and Good Luck
  • Gran Torino
  • Life in the Doghouse
  • Madagascar: Escape 2 Africa
  • The Dark Knight
  • The Phantom of the Opera
  • The Space Between Us
  • What a Girl Wants

June 3:

  • Documentary Now! — Season 3
  • Malibu Rescue: The Series

June 4

  • Miranda Sings Live...Your Welcome

June 5

  • A Silent Voice
  • Black Mirror — Season 5
  • Dr. Seuss' The Grinch

June 6

  • Alles ist gut
  • Todos lo saben

June 7

  • 3% — Season 3
  • Belmonte
  • The Black Godfather
  • The Chef Show
  • Designated Survivor — Season 3
  • Elisa & Marcela
  • I Am Mother
  • Pachamama
  • Rock My Heart
  • Super Monsters Monster Pets
  • Tales of the City

June 8

  • Berlin, I Love You

June 11

  • Disney's Ralph Breaks the Internet

June 12

  • Joy Koy: Comin' In Hot
  • Rolling Thunder Revue: A Bob Dylan Story by Martin Scorsese

June 13

  • The 3rd Eye 2
  • Jinn
  • Kakegurui xx

June 14

  • Aggretsuko — Season 2
  • The Alcàsser Murders
  • Awake: The Million Dollar Game
  • Carité at War
  • Cinderella Pop
  • Girlfriend's Guide to Divorce — Season 5
  • Leila
  • Live Overtakes Me
  • Marlon — Season 2
  • Murder Mystery
  • Unité 42

June 15

  • Grey's Anatomy — Season 15

June 16

  • Cop Car

June 17

  • The Missing — Season 3

June 18

  • Adam Devine: Best Time Of Our Lives
  • Big Kill

June 19

  • Beats
  • The Edge of Democracy

June 20

  • Le Chant du Loup

June 21

  • Ad Vitam
  • Bolívar
  • The Casketeers — Season 2
  • The Confession Tapes — Season 2
  • Dark — Season 2
  • The End of Evangelion
  • EVANGELION: DEATH (TRUE)²
  • Girls Incarcerated — Season 2
  • GO! Live Your Way — Season 2
  • Jaoon Kahan Bata Ae Dil
  • La misma sangre
  • Mr. Iglesias
  • Neon Genesis Evangelion
  • Shooter — Season 3

June 24

  • Forest of Piano — Season 2

June 25

  • Mike Epps: Only One Mike

June 26

  • The Golem
  • Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse
  • The Zookeeper

June 27

  • Answer for Heaven

June 28

  • 20th Century Women
  • 7SEEDS
  • Dope — Season 3
  • Exhibit A
  • Instant Hotel — Season 2
  • Motown Magic — Season 2
  • Paquita Salas — Season 3
  • The Chosen One

June 29

  • Scare Tactics — Seasons 4 & 5

June 30

  • Madam Secretary — Season 5

What's Leaving

June 1:

  • An Extremely Goofy Movie
  • Apollo 13
  • Cold in July
  • Disney's 101 Dalmatians
  • Disney's The Fox and the Hound 2
  • Disney's The Jungle Book: Mowgli's Story
  • Doom
  • Freddy vs. Jason
  • Friday the 13th
  • Honey, We Shrunk Ourselves
  • I Am Legend
  • In the Army Now
  • Inspector Gadget 2
  • Jason X
  • Kill Bill: Vol. 1
  • Kill Bill: Vol. 2
  • Legally Blonde
  • Legally Blonde 2: Red, White & Blonde
  • My Bloody Valentine
  • Playing It Cool
  • Pretty in Pink
  • Reindeer Games
  • Stargate
  • Terminator Salvation
  • The Bone Collector
  • The Constant Gardener

June 4

  • District 9

June 5

  • Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 2

June 6

  • The Soloist

June 14

  • Grand Designs: Australia — Season 4
  • I Own Australia's Best Home — Season 1
  • I Own Britain's Best Home — Season 1
  • Mother

June 15

  • Apocalypse Now
  • Minimalism: A Documentary About the Importan Things
  • National Lampoon's Van Wilder
  • The Pianist

June 16

  • Death Race

June 24

  • Disney's Mulan 2

More to come...