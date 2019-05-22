Everything Leaving & Coming to Netflix In June 2019 So You Can Plan Your Staycation Accordingly
School's out, and it's officially summertime, which means more time to spend marathoning all your favorite Netflix shows. The sun may be shinning outside, but everything leaving and coming to Netflix in June of 2019 will make you want to stay indoors, turn on the AC and enjoy new episodes of your favorite show or rewatch your favorite movies.
It's always sad to say goodbye to titles on Netflix, and this month is no exception. If you were saving Legally Blonde and Legally Blonde 2: Red, White & Blonde for a particularly rainy day, you might want to watch it soon before it leaves the site. But, there are plenty of exciting things coming to turn that frown upside down. On June 5, the highly anticipated Season 5 of Black Mirror will premiere with three brand new, star-filled episode. So, get ready to see Miley Cyrus like you've never seen her before. Not only that, but later in June, Netflix will welcome Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse, the much-buzzed about, Oscar-winning animation film that offered a different take on Spider-Man outside the MCU.
Of course, the list of everything leaving and coming to Netflix next month is extensive, so it can be hard to pick out what to be most sad about or excited for. And, to help with that, here's a slightly shorter list of the most exciting things coming to Netflix in June, and the titles you're going to want to watch before they leave. But first: what to look forward to.
Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse — June 26
Black Mirror Season 5 — June 5
Tales Of The City — June 7
50/50 — June 1
Ralph Breaks the Internet — June 11
The Chef Show — June 7
What A Girl Wants — June 1
The Dark Knight — June 1
The Confession Tapes Season 2 — June 21
Magic Mike — June 1
And here are a few things you definitely need to make sure you watch before they disappear from Netflix streaming this June.
Legally Blonde — Leaving June 1
An Extremely Goofy Movie — Leaving June 1
Pretty In Pink — Leaving June 1
Kill Bill, Vol. 1 & 2 — Leaving June 1
Playing It Cool — Leaving June 1
What's Coming
June 1:
- Arthdal Chronicles
- Oh Ramona!
- 50/50
- A.I. Artificial Intelligence
- Anohana: The Flower We Saw That Day
- Batman Begins
- Cabaret
- Carrie
- Cat on a Hot Tin Roof
- Magic Mike
- Network
- Plantoon
- Prosecuting Evil: The Extraordinary World Of Ben
- Ferencz
- Satan & Adam
- Small Soldiers
- Dynasty — Season 2
- Good Night, and Good Luck
- Gran Torino
- Life in the Doghouse
- Madagascar: Escape 2 Africa
- The Dark Knight
- The Phantom of the Opera
- The Space Between Us
- What a Girl Wants
June 3:
- Documentary Now! — Season 3
- Malibu Rescue: The Series
June 4
- Miranda Sings Live...Your Welcome
June 5
- A Silent Voice
- Black Mirror — Season 5
- Dr. Seuss' The Grinch
June 6
- Alles ist gut
- Todos lo saben
June 7
- 3% — Season 3
- Belmonte
- The Black Godfather
- The Chef Show
- Designated Survivor — Season 3
- Elisa & Marcela
- I Am Mother
- Pachamama
- Rock My Heart
- Super Monsters Monster Pets
- Tales of the City
June 8
- Berlin, I Love You
June 11
- Disney's Ralph Breaks the Internet
June 12
- Joy Koy: Comin' In Hot
- Rolling Thunder Revue: A Bob Dylan Story by Martin Scorsese
June 13
- The 3rd Eye 2
- Jinn
- Kakegurui xx
June 14
- Aggretsuko — Season 2
- The Alcàsser Murders
- Awake: The Million Dollar Game
- Carité at War
- Cinderella Pop
- Girlfriend's Guide to Divorce — Season 5
- Leila
- Live Overtakes Me
- Marlon — Season 2
- Murder Mystery
- Unité 42
June 15
- Grey's Anatomy — Season 15
June 16
- Cop Car
June 17
- The Missing — Season 3
June 18
- Adam Devine: Best Time Of Our Lives
- Big Kill
June 19
- Beats
- The Edge of Democracy
June 20
- Le Chant du Loup
June 21
- Ad Vitam
- Bolívar
- The Casketeers — Season 2
- The Confession Tapes — Season 2
- Dark — Season 2
- The End of Evangelion
- EVANGELION: DEATH (TRUE)²
- Girls Incarcerated — Season 2
- GO! Live Your Way — Season 2
- Jaoon Kahan Bata Ae Dil
- La misma sangre
- Mr. Iglesias
- Neon Genesis Evangelion
- Shooter — Season 3
June 24
- Forest of Piano — Season 2
June 25
- Mike Epps: Only One Mike
June 26
- The Golem
- Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse
- The Zookeeper
June 27
- Answer for Heaven
June 28
- 20th Century Women
- 7SEEDS
- Dope — Season 3
- Exhibit A
- Instant Hotel — Season 2
- Motown Magic — Season 2
- Paquita Salas — Season 3
- The Chosen One
June 29
- Scare Tactics — Seasons 4 & 5
June 30
- Madam Secretary — Season 5
What's Leaving
June 1:
- An Extremely Goofy Movie
- Apollo 13
- Cold in July
- Disney's 101 Dalmatians
- Disney's The Fox and the Hound 2
- Disney's The Jungle Book: Mowgli's Story
- Doom
- Freddy vs. Jason
- Friday the 13th
- Honey, We Shrunk Ourselves
- I Am Legend
- In the Army Now
- Inspector Gadget 2
- Jason X
- Kill Bill: Vol. 1
- Kill Bill: Vol. 2
- Legally Blonde
- Legally Blonde 2: Red, White & Blonde
- My Bloody Valentine
- Playing It Cool
- Pretty in Pink
- Reindeer Games
- Stargate
- Terminator Salvation
- The Bone Collector
- The Constant Gardener
June 4
- District 9
June 5
- Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 2
June 6
- The Soloist
June 14
- Grand Designs: Australia — Season 4
- I Own Australia's Best Home — Season 1
- I Own Britain's Best Home — Season 1
- Mother
June 15
- Apocalypse Now
- Minimalism: A Documentary About the Importan Things
- National Lampoon's Van Wilder
- The Pianist
June 16
- Death Race
June 24
- Disney's Mulan 2
More to come...