The sun is out, the snow has melted, and the outdoors may be calling your name, but that doesn't mean there won't still be time for you to lounge around on your couch watching some of your favorite TV shows and movies. Thankfully, Netflix offers up a vast selection of everything you need. However, since it changes with every given month, some of these gems don't last forever, which is why there's one movie you need to watch before it leaves Netflix in May. You've probably watched it a million times by this point, but repetition doesn't make this romantic classic any less enjoyable.

The movie that's being referenced is none other than The Notebook, based on the Nicholas Sparks book by the same name. The story centers around a young couple, Noah (Ryan Gosling) and Allie (Rachel McAdams) who fall madly in love with each other one summer, despite their many differences and economic standing. However, when circumstances tear them apart, they go on to live separate lives until one day they are reunited once more and can't deny the connection they still share even after all this time. But is their love enough to beat the odds? That's the question that keeps first-time viewers guessing all throughout the film.

Needless to say, this movie has everything needed to hit you right in the feels. You'll laugh. You'll cry. You'll yearn to find a love like Noah and Allie's. And that twist near the end will leave you sobbing into your pillow for weeks to come. (So if you haven't seen this masterpiece before, consider yourself warned.) Not to mention that many of the lines are super quotable and fairly swoon-worthy all on their own. ("If you're a bird, then I'm a bird," anyone?)

The real-life romantic relationship between Gosling and McAdams may not have stood the test of time, but Noah and Allie are one of those pop culture forever couples that help us believe in the power of true love.

The Notebook is slated to depart from the streaming service starting immediately on May 1, which means there's only a limited amount of time left for you to watch (or rewatch) the film in its entirety before it disappears from Netflix, at least for the time being. Of course, there are a few other notable movies that will joining in The Notebook's departure, including Disney High School Musical 3: Senior Year, Sixteen Candles, The Birdcage, and all three of the Jaws movies.

All of them are scheduled to leave Netflix at the very beginning of May and all are worthy of seeing if you have the time and your schedule allows it. But if you're only able to fit one movie in between now and then, The Notebook should absolutely be your first priority. Even if you're not usually a Nicholas Sparks fan, it's almost impossible not to fall in love with these characters and the romantic story that ends up unfolding along the way.