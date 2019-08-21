Movies and TV shows have a tendency to come and go on Netflix during any given month. It's difficult, sure, but an understandable process of give and take (otherwise none of us would ever get off the couch). However, next month will prove to be particularly difficult since it'll involve saying goodbye to several classic Disney movies. But there's one specific movie to watch before it leaves Netflix in September that feels especially important, given that a live-action iteration of the story will be coming to theaters before you know it.

The movie in question is none other than Disney's Mulan, which initially made its debut all the way back in 1998. It tells the story of a young woman who enters into the army by pretending to be a man in order to save her father's life, who is too old to face combat himself. All of her life, Mulan has struggled with her identity, wanting to be more than just someone's daughter or wife. This journey she embarks upon allows her to demonstrate just how much women can tribute to the world and how one person — regardless of gender — can change the course of history forever.

It's an empowering message for both adults and children that continues to be relevant even today. In 2020, Disney will release a live-action version of Mulan's story, which looks to be a more serious retelling of the heroine's story than many may be familiar with. According to Disney's press release, the official plot description reads as follows:

"When the Emperor of China issues a decree that one man per family must serve in the Imperial Army to defend the country from Northern invaders, Hua Mulan, the eldest daughter of an honored warrior, steps in to take the place of her ailing father. Masquerading as a man, Hua Jun, she is tested every step of the way and must harness her inner-strength and embrace her true potential. It is an epic journey that will transform her into an honored warrior and earn her the respect of a grateful nation…and a proud father."

So no, there won't be any talking dragons like Mushu to spout off witty one-liners or fun musical numbers to sing along with while toppling the patriarchy. But don't let those changes turn you off from the film. Rest assured that the underlying premise remains the same. That's why it would be so fitting to get one more viewing in of the animated version while you still have the chance. It's the perfect way to prepare yourselves for the live-action iteration that is slated to premiere next year on March 27, 2020.

A rewatch may not completely take the sting away from Mulan's departure from the streaming platform, but it will help remind you of why you came to love this movie so much in the first place and why it's important to pass on to the next generation. So whether you've watched it once or half a million times, this is one Disney classic that's well worth your time and attention in the coming weeks.