The One Thing Each Zodiac Sign Is Most Insecure About

Most people have insecurities about something in their lives, but if your insecurities have ever made you feel alone, being familiar with astrology can help shift your thinking. In fact, knowing the characteristics of your sign can help you glean further insights into what the stars have set out for your personality. According to an astrologer, this can include the things you are most insecure about, as well as the best way to overcome it, based on your sign's traits.

Astrology is a complex study of your birth chart, astrologer Cindy Mckean, tells Bustle. It's the "snapshot of the sky" at the time and location that you were born, and your sun sign (your birthday) is a small, but significant part of that. "By knowing only your zodiac sign, it'll help you understand your past, why you keep on making the same choices, why you are compelled to take specific actions, and what motivates you, among other things," McKean says. "Most importantly, you'll know that you're not alone."

When it comes to insecurities you may have, your zodiac sign can help you understand why you may be unsure about certain things over others. "With that knowledge in mind, you can tackle any of your insecurities and become a better version of yourself," she says. So here are things each zodiac sign is most insecure about, according to an astrologer.

1 Aries (March 21 - April 19): Failing Tina Gong/Bustle Since Aries is the first sign of the zodiac, they often have a "me first" attitude. That's not a bad thing at all — it just means they're very competitive and goal-oriented. That's why McKean says defeat or failure is particularly hard for them. "When they face defeat, the best thing they should know about themselves is that they tend to bounce back quickly," she says. "Those few times when they're not number one might make them feel insecure about their own accomplishments and can-do-it-ness." So just remember, failure is OK. Don't let that stop you from going after what you want. Because you're an Aries, and you can bounce back regardless of how it ends up going.

2 Taurus (April 20 - May 20): Instability Tina Gong/Bustle For Taurus, the biggest security you have is having a firm foundation under your feet. "If life throws them off-kilter, they feel very insecure more so than other signs," McKean says. When you're someone who works super hard to make sure you're always grounded, any sort of instability might be hard for you. "The best advice for a Taurus is to realize that we all fall at some point of our lives," McKean says. "All we need to do is get back up, dust ourselves off, and keep moving forward."

3 Gemini (May 21 - June 20): Being Isolated Tina Gong/Bustle As McKean says, Geminis are the "Kings and Queens of Communication." If you're not in on the latest news, gossip, or idea, Gemini might feel insecure. You like being in the know so you can have an opinion to contribute to the conversation. "As very social creatures, being isolated is their biggest insecurity," she says. So, just know, it's OK to not contribute to every single conversation. "It's a big world out there and you'll never have a shortage of new things to learn or people to talk to."

4 Cancer (June 21 - July 22): Not Being Loved Back Tina Gong/Bustle For Cancers, security means having your own home, partner, and family. So when something external threatens your sense of well-being, you have a tendency to feel insecure about being loved back. As McKean says, "Cancer needs to recognize that your biggest worth (i.e. providing comfort to those you love), is worth more value than they give it." So just focus on the love you can give to those you care about. If they show you love in return, great. If not, they probably weren't worth it anyway.

5 Leo (July 23 - August 22): Embarrassment Tina Gong/Bustle "Proud and glorious, mighty and sometimes fierce, the biggest thing that Leo fears is public humiliation, even if they never dare to admit it," McKean says. It makes sense considering that Leos are known for loving the spotlight. Even if it's a public population of one, McKean says, Leos live to be social. "With a flair to their approach in life with all they do, they are always adored by a healthy amount of people," she says. "There's no need to try so hard, for it's hard for people not to be taken by your charm and sense of self-worth."

6 Virgo (August 23 - September 22): Being Criticized Tina Gong/Bustle Virgos are the doubters of the zodiac, according to McKean. You're always striving for perfection. So the thing that makes you feel most insecure tends to be being criticized. Because of that, you might end up becoming your own biggest critic. "Relinquishing control of the tiny details and ignoring your whispers to yourself about self-doubt will help you feel more secure about yourself," McKean says. Once you learn to love and fully trust in yourself, you may find yourself feeling a lot less pressure to be perfect. Just remember, nobody is.

7 Libra (September 23 - October 22): Unfairness Tina Gong/Bustle "Unfairness is one of the biggest insecurities a Libra can experience," McKean says. You're typically known for being a pacifist, so you might use your words and argue your way until justice is served. But just remember, life is unfair sometimes. It's just like that for everyone. So you can keep fighting the good fight as much as you want, but just be mindful of when it's time to quit. "Take comfort in knowing that everything happens for a reason, even if they appear unfair on the surface," she says. You'll get what's meant to be yours, eventually.

8 Scorpio (October 23 - November 21): Not Having Their Privacy Tina Gong/Bustle To a Scorpio, knowledge is power. They're known for being very intense, because many times, you don't know what they're really thinking. "They like to keep their cards close to their chest, so losing control over their privacy is their biggest insecurity," McKean says. Not knowing everything about other people is another one. They like being all-knowing and don't take too kindly to surprises. If you are a Scorpio, McKean's advice for you is to remember that sometimes knowledge isn't all the power in the world. "You have excellent intuition," she says. "Trust that."

9 Sagittarius (November 22 - December 21): Not Being Recognized As Authentic Tina Gong/Bustle Sagittarius lives to roam, meet new people, and discover new horizons. They're notorious for being the zodiac sign that's always on the go. "As open-minded as they are, Sagittarius are opinionated and tend to be blunt," McKean says. "Their biggest insecurity would be gaining a reputation as having a lack of integrity that would limit how people interact with them." They tend to want to be well-liked for being their authentic selves. "The good news is, with the loads of people that Sagittarius knows, most of them will be quick to communicate how wonderful they feel their Sagittarius friend is," she says. So it's up to you to take any feedback you get from loved ones and apply it.

10 Capricorn (December 22 - January 19): A Lack Of Merit Tina Gong/Bustle "Hard working as ever with determination to get to their goal, a Capricorn's biggest insecurity is a lack of merit," McKean says. The good thing is, you're wise enough to realize that hard work eventually pays off. While you do know how to get a job done very well, you also might not be known to be the best of networkers. "Interestingly, their insecurity is their biggest asset," she says. So own the fact that you work really hard and don't be afraid to let people know it.

11 Aquarius (January 20 - February 18): Not Being Able To Make Friends Tina Gong/Bustle Aquarians love people to the point that everyone is their friend. So according to McKean, not being able to make friends tends to be your sign's biggest insecurity. "They are often objective, but when someone isn't interested in being friends with them, it is one of the few things that bother them," she says. The best advice for you is to use your objectivity to see that you can't win them all over. It's OK. You already have amazing people in your circle who love you for who you are.