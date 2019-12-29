Since we're about to say goodbye to 2019, as well as an entire decade, you may be wondering how you can improve or change your fate in all areas of your life. But while improving yourself may always be a goal of yours, so should experimentation and trying out new things — especially new things in bed.

"One of the most important experiences for this year will be to try something new in the bedroom," Cindy Mckean, an astrologer and psychic, tells Bustle. "Whether you are doing it alone or in a group, this year will be a major gateway for better things for the remainder of the decade."

2020 is a threshold year, Mckean says, which means you can expect transitions and challenges. But, as she also points out, this coming year is like the starter to the main course, which will be the rest of the decade.

With new year energy running high and excitement all around, sexually and otherwise, it's the perfect opportunity to experiment with new positions and moves in the bedroom. If you're not sure where to start, let astrology help. Below, you'll find the one thing every zodiac sign should try in bed this coming year.

Aries (March 21 - April 19): Masturbation Caroline Wurtzel for Bustle No matter how much sex you might want in 2020, Aries, you can expect some dry spells along the way. Not a lot and not for long periods of time, but they will be there. If you want to get through those dry spells — and you shouldn't feel like you ever have to if it's not an issue for you — you can do so by focusing on your pleasure first. "2020 will provide you with opportunities intermittent with very short dry spells," Mckean says. "During the dry spells, you should try edging when you masturbate [prolonging the timing of your orgasm] so that your passions are even hotter in bed this year." How to do it: Everyone masturbates differently. Some with their hands, some with toys, some with pillows, and some with their favorite shower head. Find what works best for you and try changing it up slightly by controlling your orgasm through edging, where you stop yourself or slow down right before reaching orgasm.

Taurus (April 20 - May 20): Seated Backbend Caroline Wurtzel for Bustle While Taurus signs are notorious for being stuck in their ways, when it comes to sex, all that goes out the window. Especially in 2020, when Mckean says yoga could be key for your sex life. "Though you're more comfortable with what you're already familiar with, this will be a different story for your sex life," Mckean says. "As the year goes on, your curiosity about certain new positions in bed will turn into experiences." And a flexible position like Seated Backbend is a great place to start. How to do it: Have your partner sit with their legs straight out. Then lower yourself onto their penis or dildo. From here, lean back so you're parallel with their legs. You can both use each other's arms for leverage so you can get even deeper.

Gemini (May 21 - June 20): FFM Threesome Voyeur Caroline Wurtzel for Bustle While some signs can be flexible physically, other signs like Gemini, in particular, are flexible in the bedroom other ways. "As one of the more flexible signs in the zodiac, you'll be very open to the unusual sexual positions this year," Mckean says. "It may also involve multiple partners at the same time." How to do it: When it comes to threesomes or group sex, as long as everyone consents, then the options are endless. This particular position (above) that includes two people with vulvas and one with a penis, is a perfect example of three people getting it on, but with one indulging in voyeurism (while masturbating), as opposed to hands-on participation. It's simply two people in doggy with someone enjoying the show, while getting themselves off at the same time.

Cancer (June 21 - July 22): Sex In A Tub Caroline Wurtzel for Bustle Although loving and emotional, Cancer can't always let themselves go. In 2020, that could change. "The one thing Cancer needs to try in bed is being totally loose and free," Mckean says. "There's always a worry in your heart or on your mind. If you haven't already tried it as a water sign, sex in a hot tub will be right up your alley." How to do it: Because shower sex can be dangerous, sex in a tub is a far more feasible — especially if you stay seated. If one partner stays seated (ideally the one with the penis or dildo), while the other partner straddles them and lowers themselves down onto them, the magic will begin.

Leo (July 23 - Aug. 22): Handcuffs Caroline Wurtzel for Bustle Haven't tried being submissive yet, Leo? Then come on up to the table and take a seat, because your time has arrived. "You need to try this one time only in 2020: be the submissive in bed," Mckean says. "This doesn't have to be during the whole night, just a moment will work." How to do it: While there are many ways to be submissive in bed, using handcuffs or even just binding the wrists with a scarf is a quick and easy way to change the power dynamics at play.

Virgo (Aug. 23 - Sept. 22): The Daisy Chain Caroline Wurtzel for Bustle Virgo, if the last few years have kept you close to home, sexually speaking, get ready for a major change — which will involve a lot more beds than usual. "Virgos are creatures of habit," Mckean says. "They're much more comfortable on their own turf. But in 2020, the one thing they should be open to is bed-hopping." According to Mckean, this will help you get over any sexual hang-ups you've had in the past. How to do it: Whether you're changing up where you or your long-term partner have sex or try out a threesome for the first time, the point is to keep things creative. The daisy chain, for example, is a circle of oral sex between three partners. Although, honestly, unless you have a king size bed, this particular position might end up on the floor for space purposes.

Libra (Sept. 23 - Oct. 22): Doggy Style Caroline Wurtzel for Bustle For better sex in 2020, Libra should learn to detach, Mckean says. And, if you're a Libra, you already know is quite a feat. "The one thing Libra should try in bed for 2020 is detachment," Mckean says. "It may be a little difficult to master at first, since Venus, the planet of love, rules Libra." Libra is an air sign, so when attachment and emotions are subtracted from the equation, it will result in "sexual fulfillment and physical equilibrium," Mckean says. How to do it: One partner gets down on their hands and knees while the other partner, also on their knees penetrates from behind. This can be done either vaginally or anally.

Scorpio (Oct. 23 - Nov. 21): Seated Oral Caroline Wurtzel for Bustle As much as you have an inherent need to be in charge of everything Scorpio, 2020 is about taking on a different role for a change — even in bed. "Scorpios should let their partner show them a new sexual experience this year," Mckean says. "[You're] often one to be in control at all times, especially in bed." In letting your partner take the reins in bed, Mckean says you'll be opening up yourself to a whole new world of sexual experience. How to do it: Since you're letting your partner take the lead, seated oral fits the bill, because there are some power dynamics at play, no matter if you're receiving or giving. Just decide which partner gets to do the sitting part first, then go from there.

Sagittarius (Nov. 22 - Dec. 21): Missionary Caroline Wurtzel for Bustle Whether it's a one-night stand or a long-term relationship, mastering the art of intimacy isn't easy. It means allowing yourself to be extra vulnerable in a situation that's already vulnerable. "Sagittarius should try intimacy in bed for 2020," Mckean says. "Genuine, take-your-time intimacy. This can easily be achieved so long as you focus on the fact that you're being genuine." How to do it: While there are many intimate sex positions, missionary is a good place to start. With one partner on their back, the other partner gets between their legs and penetrates them from above. Not only are the two bodies as close as bodies can be, but eye contact really makes this a position one of the most intimate of all.

Capricorn (Dec. 22 - Jan. 19): Anal With Vibrator Caroline Wurtzel for Bustle Capricorn, apparently 2020 is going to do damn good by you. "This is going to be a fantastic year," Mckean says. "You should be open to anything that comes your way while the year unfolds in your favor day after day in 2020." How to do it: If you're going to be open to anything that comes your way, then anal with a vibrator is the best bet. For this, get into traditional doggy style with the partner who has the penis or dildo behind the partner who's on all fours. From there, the anus is penetrated while the you use a vibrator to stimulate yourself. Don't forget the lube. And, Capricorn, because things aren't already fantastic enough for you in 2020, Mckean says it's "very likely" you'll find love too. This is your year.

Aquarius (Jan. 20 - Feb. 18): Missionary With Cock Ring Caroline Wurtzel for Bustle Although you're known for being carefree, trying to get you focused on one thing isn't always easy, Aquarius. But in 2020, it's time to regroup and make passion more of a priority. "Passion is definitely the one thing that Aquarius should try in bed in 2020," Mckean says. "Ruled by Uranus, you're more likely to feel excited electricity run between you and your partner and that's the main motivating sexual factor, but a little fire goes a long way." How to do it: What's considered a passionate sex position differs from person to person. But, missionary (so you get that eye contact) with a cock ring (so you get that extra sensation) is a safe bet. Whoever has the penis or dildo slides on the cock ring, then penetrates their partner from above, with both bodies parallel to each other. Because a little fire goes a long way for you, as Mckean says, this is going to be one of those OMG moments — as in, both you and your partner will be repeating OMG over and over again.