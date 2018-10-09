When you're in a relationship with someone, you get to know them really well. Still, even if you have found a nice routine of treating each other well, finding new ways to show your partner you love them is still important to keep the romance alive. If you aren't sure what kind of out-of-the-box acts of love are right for your partner, though, the zodiac might have some answers.

You may have already explored different ways to connect with your partner, like learning their love language, or understanding your own attachment style, but when it comes to treating your partner well, it can be healthy for your relationship to keep looking for creative new ways to express yourself.

"When we live day to day with the predictable drudgery, sometimes it's the unexpected ways that your partner treats you that can really solidify a relationship and take it to the next level," astrologer Cindy Mckean, tells Bustle. "If you don't know where to start, perhaps astrology can give you some ideas." No matter what stage of a relationship you're at, giving an extra little boost of love might be just what you two need, and tailoring these acts of love to your partner's personality will make it even more special.

Here is an unexpected way to treat your partner well, according to their zodiac sign.

1 Aries (March 21 - April 19): Give (Or Gift) Them A Massage Tina Gong/Bustle The high-energy Aries may not expect you to slow things down a bit an indulge in their need for relaxation. An occasional massage is a great way to show your Aries partner you care. "Aries is full of energy, ambition, and enthusiasm," Mckean says. "One unexpected way to treat your Aries partner is to give them a gift certificate for a massage — better yet, give them a massage yourself." Whether or not you enjoy giving massages yourself, giving your partner some dedicated time to relax is really kind.

2 Taurus (April 20 - May 20): Cook A Gourmet Meal Tina Gong/Bustle You probably already know that your Taurus partner is sophisticated. But tap into the unexpected by doing something planned, but unusual, for them, like cooking a fancy dinner. "Ruled by Venus, Taurus has refined tastes," Mckean says. "As a fixed sign, many Taureans don't like surprises. An unexpected way to treat them well is to do what you normally do with them, but go the extra mile. For example, make them a gourmet meal instead of the same old dishes they're used to." They'll appreciate that you went out of the way for them while still respecting their desire to maintain a bit of control.

3 Gemini (May 21 - June 20): Take Them To A Concert Tina Gong/Bustle Your social Gemini partner may sometimes like a quiet dinner at home, but a good unexpected way to treat them well is to change things up a bit, taking them on different kinds of outings, like concerts, every once and while. "Geminis enjoy being around people," Mckean says. "Variety and diversity are key to keeping your Gemini interested in you. Treat your Gemini partner to a concert where they can freely roam and dance. Trivia night at the local pub might also be right up their alley." Your Gemini partner will enjoy if you add these sorts of experiences into your more common date night routine.

4 Cancer (June 21 - July 22): Take Them On A Boat Ride Tina Gong/Bustle Cancers are nostalgic people, and love making memories with their partner. If you can tap into this and other aspects of their zodiac personality, you can give them an unexpected experience that really shows them you care. "As water signs, they enjoy the water," Mckean says. "Cancers also enjoy good food. A romantic dinner on a small sail boat will be remembered forever by your Cancerian partner." If they don't like the water, a nice dinner after a visit to a museum is another good option. Anything that's memorable and in tune with what they love is on the right track.

5 Leo (July 23 - Aug. 22): Pull Out All The Stops On Date Night Tina Gong/Bustle You're lucky to have a Leo partner, since they're so easily impressed by a partner putting in effort, no matter the results. So, to surprise them and show them you care, plan a date night that shows you really put thought into making them feel special. "If you pull out all the stops for your special date, like a limo, a fancy dinner, and intimate time after your date, your Leo will appreciate every ounce of effort you put into treating them well," Mckean says. You can tap into whatever interests your partner specifically has, then plan the night around that.

6 Virgo (Aug. 23 - Sept. 22): Take Them On A Picnic Tina Gong/Bustle Since Virgos are so grounded, simply keeping the house clean and showing up to dates on time can be enough for them to feel like they're being treated well. But to go the extra mile, tap into your Virgo partner's nature-loving side. "As earth signs, Virgos are in touch with nature," Mckean says. "A picnic in the park will check all the boxes on their list: simple, economic, in nature, and as an added bonus, no crumbs to worry about!" They'll love the practicality and the romance.

7 Libra (Sept. 23 - Oct. 22): Indulge In The Finer Things Tina Gong/Bustle Your Libra partner probably wishes they could be part of the Finer Things Club, so tapping into that part of their personality, even a little bit, will show them how much you care. "Fine wine, a good book, and tickets to a good music show will make your Libra squeal in delight," Mckean says. "They'll prefer opera or classical music over heavy metal. The good book and fine wine is for after the concert so they can wind down and keep their scales in balance." Allowing them to bask in high culture every once and a while is an important part of treating your Libra partner well.

8 Scorpio (Oct. 23 - Nov. 21): Be A Bit Mysterious Tina Gong/Bustle While a lot of zodiac signs may be impressed by dates, excursions, or adventures, Scorpio partners feel treated well by simply playing with feelings of fun and mystery with their partner. "Keep things mysterious for your Scorpio mate," Mckean says. "As water signs, they have a good sixth sense. By keeping them guessing you're sure to rouse them, but make sure you indulge their instincts for knowledge and reveal what you're leading them to." They'll appreciate you having kept them on their toes a bit.

9 Sagittarius (Nov. 22 - Dec. 21): Tap Into Adventure And Novelty Tina Gong/Bustle Keeping things interactive, and the activities diverse, is important to show your Sagittarius partner you care. They love everything adventure and novelty after all. "It doesn't have to be over the top either," Mckean says. "Sometimes it's the simple things in life that make a big difference. On your next date, take them to the local comedy club. Follow up with an activity, even if it's a simple walk through the park or a trip to the bowling alley. Top it off with a visit to an exotic restaurant." Your partner will feel like they're being treated well because you understand how much they love to do new, exploratory things.

10 Capricorn (Dec. 22 - Jan. 19): Help Them With Their To-Do List Tina Gong/Bustle Capricorns will feel like they're being treated well by much more practical acts of love than the other zodiac signs. They look to the everyday to understand how they connect with their partner. "[Capricorns] really appreciate when their partner works alongside with them, be it by keeping to a budget, finding more ways to be economic, or maintaining the daily mundane tasks that would allow them to have more time to achieve their goals sooner," Mckean says. "By doing that, your Capricorn partner will treat you very well and always make sure you're taken care of too." Since they're such hard workers, chipping in a bit shows them that you're on their side.

11 Aquarius (Jan. 20 - Feb. 18): Give Back Together Tina Gong/Bustle You may have noticed your Aquarian partner takes part in acts of service like donating to good causes online, or even volunteering in their free time. To treat them well, and surprise them (since they expect nothing in return), join them in giving back next time. "Aquarians are very much into serving their fellow brothers and sisters all over the world," Mckean says. "Any kind of humanitarian effort resonates with them in a way that gives them a sense of purpose. Find a local cause you can volunteer for together." Since they're so selfless, they don't need this from a partner, but they will appreciate you showing interest in this part of their life.