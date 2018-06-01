While you might think "date night" has to be all about going out to bars, trying to talk to your partner over the din of a crowded restaurant, or doing something social like attending ballroom dancing classes, there are also plenty of low-key date ideas for introverts that can be a good time, too.

When you're introverted, the idea of going out can be exhausting, so you might find that you and your partner prefer staying in. And hey, that's fine to do. But it's also important to keep date night alive, and occasionally make an effort to go out, or do something a tad more special — even if it isn't something an extroverted couple might do.

"For any couple, setting aside time that's dedicated to them is critical for the relationship," clinical psychologist Dr. Josh Klapow, host of The Kurre and Klapow Show, tells Bustle. Date nights keep the spark alive, and help keep the relationship fresh.

Again, that doesn't mean you and your partner have to go out and paint the town red. But you should still do something. Whether it's going out for a quiet evening on your own terms, enjoying each other's company in a relaxing space, or creating a sweet bonding experience at home, it'll all strengthen your relationship — no loud get-togethers or echoing bars required.

1 Play A Board Game Impact Photography/fotolia When was the last time you two had a game night? "It might seem a little old-fashioned in the age of electronic devices, but a night playing board games can be fun for a date," Jonathan Bennett, Relationship and Dating Expert at Double Trust Dating, tells Bustle. "Put away the phones, grab food and drinks, and enjoy some friendly competition."

2 Look At The Stars ChenPG/fotolia Whether you head to a rooftop or out to a field, stargazing can make for a pretty romantic — and totally low-key — date night. "You’re far away from noise and distraction, but very close to your date," Bennett says. To make it extra special, bring snacks and drinks.

3 Get Out Into Nature olezzo/fotolia There's no better way to get away from it all, and decompress, then by heading out into nature. "You can stay on land and hike, go sledding in the winter, or simply walk," Bennett says. "There are water options too, like kayaking or tubing. All can be done away from the rest of the world." And they can make for a great bonding experience.

4 Stroll Through An Art Museum fotocinema/fotolia It doesn't need to be said that art museums make for a great date location. But who can appreciate them more than a relaxed, introverted couple? As Bennett says, "Art museums are typically quiet and, if you go at the right time, won’t be terribly crowded. You can both bond over your love of art in peace."

5 Read Side-By-Side grki/fotolia Nothing says "introverted date night" quite like reading separate books side-by-side. But have you ever tried reading aloud? Reading out loud to each other can be incredibly sweet. And, as spiritual counselor Davida Rappaport says, "just the fact that you are both close and sharing space is ... a nice way to spend an evening."

6 Make A Fancy Dinner klublu/fotolia If you get drained by the mere thought of heading out to a restaurant on a busy Friday night, why not stay in and recreate the experience? "You can pull out all the stops, set a fancy table with candles, and cook a delicious dinner together," Rappaport says. "Having a quiet evening alone, with an amazing dinner you cooked together, might be just the thing to keep your passion burning."

7 Attend A "Wine & Paint" Night Halfpoint/fotolia For couples who want to mix and mingle, one of those trendy "wine and painting" classes makes for a fun chatty way to spend an evening. And for an introverted couple looking for a relaxing night, this can definitely be fun. But it's also something you can recreate at home. "You can get a few canvases, paint, and brushes at your nearest craft store while making a pit stop at your liquor store for some delicious wine and voila: you have a date night with paint and wine," Diana and Todd Mitchem, relationship coaches at EnariLove, tell Bustle. "This is a fun activity for someone that wants to be a little creative and do something that's not a routine date night."

8 Go (Early) To A Quieter Restaurant djile/fotolia Of course, being introverted doesn't mean you can't even leave your house. You two just might want to be a little choosier about where you go, and at what time. You might, for example, pick a restaurant that's known for its relaxing music, and get there at an earlier hour — before the crowds come. As clinical psychologist Michael Alcee, PhD tells Bustle, "An introvert's place is one where the music is softer, the lighting is dimmer, and the ambiance is serene —one where you can really hear the one you're with and it feels like it's just the two of you there." Romantic, right?

9 Peruse A Bookstore Together Sinisa/fotolia Want to enjoy your partner's company without too much outside distraction? "Hanging out at a bookstore can be a quiet and nonsocial event," relationship counselor Raffi Bilek, LCSW-C, director of the Baltimore Therapy Center tells Bustle. And it can definitely be made into a date. "Share your thoughts on what you're reading, and find out about each others' interests," Bilek says. "It's a great opportunity to share time in a way that doesn't force you to be something you're not."

10 Attend A Lecture Monkey Business/fotolia If an interesting speaker is coming to your town, or you live near a university and can attend a lecture, get on that ASAP. "This allows you and your date to sit quietly and listen, for most of the date," Julienne B. Derichs, LCPC of Couples Counseling Today, tells Bustle. "You can then pace yourself and talk about the lecture afterward." Simply grab a cup of coffee, and discuss.