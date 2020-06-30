At this point, fans who weren't lucky enough to see the original cast of Hamilton back in 2015 will likely never be in the room where it happened. But luckily for us, they're coming back together in new ways. The original Broadway cast will return for a Hamilton documentary on Disney+. The behind-the-scenes special will accompany the release of the Hamilton movie on the streaming network on July 3.

Hamilton In-Depth With Kelley Carter will comprise of a virtual roundtable hosted by award-winning journalist Kelley Carter. Director Thomas Kail and nine of the original Broadway cast members — Leslie Odom Jr., Daveed Diggs, Phillipa Soo, Renée Elise Goldsberry, Christopher Jackson, Anthony Ramos, Jasmine Cephas Jones, Okieriete Onaodowan, and of course, show creator and Alexander Hamilton himself, Lin-Manuel Miranda — all participated, per Entertainment Weekly. They'll discuss the origins of the musical, and their connections to the show's story and their own characters. The Hamilton cast will also reportedly examine how the musical relates to recent conversations about racial injustice and systemic racism.

This isn't the first time that the original Hamilton cast have reunited lately. Most recently, on June 28, the gang came together virtually to perform "Helpless," a number from the musical, for Global Citizen's Global Goal: Unite for the Future special. Prior to that, back in April, Miranda rounded up everyone on John Krasinski's YouTube show Some Good News to surprise a Hamilton superfan who wasn't able to see the musical on her birthday, as the performance was cancelled due to coronavirus.

Now, they're coming together once again to discuss the legacy of the Pulitzer Prize-winning musical, and share their hopes for the upcoming Disney+ broadcast. "The cast of Hamilton didn’t come to play," Carter said in a statement to EW. "They are accomplished performers who created genre-shifting art, but they also understand this unprecedented time in history and why their voices matter. This special isn’t just about one of the most important pieces of work to ever play on Broadway. This is about how art inspires activation. And, well, how activation inspires great art."

The special will stream on Disney+ and TheUndefeated.com on Friday, July 3.