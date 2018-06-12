Are you an Emison fan who is scared that the upcoming Pretty Little Liars offshoot will forget all about your favorite Rosewood couple? Fear not, because The Perfectionists showrunner I. Marlene King told Entertainment Tonight on June 12 that the PLL spinoff will honor Emily and Alison’s relationship. King didn’t reveal Emison's current relationship status or where Emily lives now or why Alison left Rosewood for Beacon Heights, but she did make it pretty dang clear that Pretty Little Liars: The Perfectionists will not skip over this beloved 'ship.

Pretty Little Liars star Sasha Pieterse will reprise her the role of Alison DiLaurentis on the new series, but so far, there's no official word on whether or not Shay Mitchell will ever bring Emily Fields to the show. So what does this mean for Emison? When talking to ET about The Perfectionists at ATX Television Festival last week, King said,

“Well, you know, the challenge of this [is that] the starting point [of the show] was who wants to do it? Who wants to really be a part of this new show? And the original four Pretty Little Liars were all ready to go do new things — that’s just sort of the way the world works. So my challenge then, as the creator of this new show, was to honor Emison's relationship and continue to honor it as we launch this new story. It was a challenge, and I hope we've done the best job possible of honoring what we know is their truth.”

Guess we'll have to wait until the series premieres in 2019 to find out what "honor" means in this case.

When ET asked if Mitchell might make a cameo on the PLL spinoff one day, King replied, “I think everything is possible.” Cryptic enough for ya? Hey, this series is part of the PLL universe. Of course there will be at least one question about about a major character’s whereabouts. You can take the Liars out of Rosewood, but you can’t take the got-a-secret-can-you-keep-it out of the Liars.

In September 2017, Freeform ordered the pilot for Pretty Little Liars: The Perfectionists. As the press release noted, the PLL spinoff sends Alison DiLaurentis and Mona Vanderwaal (Janel Parrish) to Beacon Heights, Wash. for even more secrets, drama, and — spoiler alert! — murder. In May, E! News confirmed that Freeform ordered the first season of the PLL spinoff. Oh, and Emily Fields is not part of it, apparently.

Which brings us to the Great Emison Mystery. The last time we saw Emily and Alison, they had twins and were newly engaged. But uh, it sure seems like quite a bit has changed since the Pretty Little Liars series finale. Alison has moved to Beacon Heights for a teaching gig, and as far as any of us can tell, it appears as though Emily does not join her. What's up with Emison?

Back in May, King told TVLine that the first episode of the spinoff will get into why Alison relocated to the other side of the country, as well as offer up an Emison update. She told the site,

“You learn in the pilot why Alison is there, and what’s going on with her and Emily.”

King added, “We left her very happy with Emily and the twins, so to justify why she would leave that behind to come to Beacon Heights was worthy of much more conversation.”

We may not know what’s going on with Emison, but at least know that Emily and Alison’s daughters will be on The Perfectionists in some capacity. King told ET at ATX Television Festival,

“You will see the twins, yeah. They’re a little older now. I think they're toddlers now. They’re, like, maybe 3 [years old].”

So, there that is. We will see Emison's twins on the show, we may or may not see Emily, we will definitely see Alison, and augh we won't see The Perfectionists on our TV sets until 2019.