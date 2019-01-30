Like a model waiting for her turn to take the runway and show off a contestant's garment to the judges, the seventeenth season of Project Runway is just around the corner. The beloved series will premiere on March 14, and judging by the trailer for Project Runway Season 17, its return to Bravo will be a fantastic one. Hosted by new Project Runway host Karlie Kloss, the preview gives us a glimpse at the new era of the long-running reality series, and whew, what an exhilarating glimpse it is. This new lineup is so great! And the show's original lineup was so great, too! The whole cast shakeup situation is more bittersweet than a bag of bittersweet chocolate chips a Project Runway contestant might grab during an unconventional materials challenge at Hershey's Chocolate World in Times Square!

The Season 17 trailer gives us snippets of some of the contestants working on their garments, some snippets of the guest judges saying hello to the contestants, and some snippets of contestants scurrying around the workroom. The very new, very industrial chic workroom. Toto, I have a feeling we’re not at Parsons anymore. (OK sure, it has been a few years since Project Runway last filmed at Parsons, but let us not split threads.) The trailer also gives us some snippets of the new judges, the new host, and the new mentor. Hold on to your button bag, because the new era of Project Runway is upon us.

For the first 16 seasons of the fashion design competition series, Heidi Klum served as the host and one of the judges, and Tim Gunn was the mentor to the contestants. Their tenure officially came to an end in Sept. 2018 when Klum and Gunn announced they would be leaving Project Runway to work on a new Amazon show together. “I’m most excited that my journey with my dear friend and colleague, Tim Gunn, is far from over,” Klum said in her statement. “We will be partnering with Amazon for a new show, and we’re excited for everyone to see what we’re designing next!”

A month after Klum and Gunn revealed they’d stepped away from Project Runway, we learned who would be on Season 17 of the reality show. Model and coder Karlie Kloss was named the new host/judge, and designer and Project Runway Season 4 winner Christian Siriano has stepped into shoes of the mentor role. Former Teen Vogue editor-in-chief Elaine Welteroth, fashion designer Brandon Maxwell, and Elle editor-in-chief and Project Runway veteran Nina Garcia round out Season 17's panel of esteemed judges.

Are you beyond stoked for Season 17? Of course you are. Can you not wait for March 14 to get here? Of course you can't. I can't offer you a time machine, but I can offer you this video in which Siriano takes us on a tour of Project Runway's beautiful new workroom.

Bravo on YouTube

Yes, it's a new workroom. But don't worry, there is an accessory wall in this workroom, too. (Ugh, could you imagine a Project Runway without an accessory wall?) May the contestants use it very thoughtfully.