We are sew ready for this show to come back. Bravo dropped the Project Runway Season 17 teaser on Monday, and you needle, er, need it in your eyes right now. The clip begins with series host Karlie Kloss looking flawless in a gown (but come on, as if she has ever not looked flawless). “In the world of fashion, nothing’s more important than what’s next,” Kloss tells us. And then, the promo cuts over to Project Runway Season 4 winner Christian Siriano who lets us know that “this March, all runways lead to Bravo.” Yes, that March. As in the month after next.

The long-running reality competition series underwent some major alterations last year. On Oct. 10, 2018, Deadline reported that Project Runway would be leaving Lifetime and heading back to Bravo, its original network. This news arrived hot on the heels of the announcement that series stalwarts Heidi Klum and Tim Gunn would be auf the show.

In a statement provided to Bustle last September, Klum announced that the duo has another project in the works. “I’m most excited that my journey with my dear friend and colleague, Tim Gunn, is far from over," teased the supermodel. "We will be partnering with Amazon for a new show, and we’re excited for everyone to see what we’re designing next!”

Gunn and Klum left behind some major shoes to fill, but the show is making it work. Kloss is the show's new host, Siriano is the show's new mentor, and Elaine Welteroth and Brandon Maxwell are the show's new judges. Project Runway veteran Nina Garcia will continue to serve as a judge.

