When life gives you lemons, you make lemon water. And when life gives you a podcast episode where Yolanda Hadid says she wasn't good at being on RHOBH, you take a long sip of lemon water and mumble, "What about some french fries?" On a new episode of Bravo's The Daily Dish podcast, the former The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills star revealed that she feels she never felt like she was great at being on the Bravo reality series. Uh... what's that you say?

Yolanda told The Daily Dish,

“I don't think I was very good at being on the show … With my new show [Making a Model] I found my groove in three or four weeks. I was like, 'OK, I've got this. I'm feeling this. I know what I'm trying to do.' It was clear. On the Housewives, I just never felt I was good. I always felt I was struggling or trying to get my point across. But I did it to the best of my ability and I gave it my everything to stay on the show and try to work through it and just do what I said I was going to do. But I don’t think I was great at it.”

Again, uh... what's that you say? Of all of the 100+ Real Housewives we've seen over the years, Yolanda definitely isn't on the "Real Housewives Who Were Not Great At The Show" list. That list's made up of one-and-one Real Housewives like [name redacted] and [name redacted] and [name redacted]. Not legends like Yolanda.

Yolanda joined the show in Season 3 and remained a main cast member through Season 6. She may sincerely believe she was not good at being part of the Beverly Hills edition of The Real Housewives, and who are we to tell her how to feel about her performance on the show? However, just because she feels that way does not mean we fans have to feel that way, too. Yolanda was a terrific Beverly Hills Housewife, and we viewers were lucky to have four seasons with her.

When Yolanda exited the series after Season 6, it didn't come as a surprise — but not because of her performance. That season, fans watched her endure an utterly bananas Munchausen rumor, the ending of her marriage to David Foster, and her very real health issues. She ultimately decided it was in her best interest to part ways with the reality series before Season 7. As she told The Daily Dish podcast, "I had to choose for my health."

Yolanda was not the type to stand up out of her seat at a restaurant and holler profanities at a co-star while spellbound strangers look on, but she brought the Real Housewives magic in her own Yolanda way. Her incredibly direct, no-holds-barred, cool as a cucumber chilling in an all-glass refrigerator approach to confrontation was something to behold. Think of the time she and Ken Todd went toe-to-toe. Or the time she battled it out with the Richards sisters while remaining comfortably seated on a reunion couch. Or when she called out Lisa Rinna about the Munchausen debacle.

There was the time she asked, “Who is Adrienne Maloof in this world?” There were the scenes where she helped Gigi, Bella, and Anwar Hadid kick off what would go on to become a trio of impressive modeling careers. There was the great glass refrigerator, the crown jewel of her Malibu home. There were all of the white denim pants. There were lemons. So, so many lemons. As if all of that was not enough reason to celebrate Yolanda, she’s also the person who brought Erika Girardi to RHOBH. Her contributions to the Bravoverse are top notch.

Contrary to what she believes, Yolanda was one of the greats, and the Real Housewives universe was lucky to get four season with her.