Does your coffee table feel like it might flip over at any moment? Understandable. The Real Housewives of New Jersey Season 9 cast announcements have been coming in hot this week, and today is no different. On Thursday, Sept. 20, Bravo’s The Daily Dish revealed Danielle Staub will be on RHONJ Season 9. But uh, do not get your hopes up, Staub stans. It looks like the "Real Close" singer is not back in the main cast where she belongs.

Danielle’s RHONJ journey began when she was a full-time Housewife on Season 1. She left the reality series after Season 2, and then returned as former enemy Teresa Giudice’s friend on Season 8. Apparently, the Real Housewives legend will remain a Friend of Housewives on Season 9.

This is a bummer (again, Danielle is a Real Housewives legend), but it does not come as a surprise. Back in June, Page Six and Reality Blurb reported Danielle wrote in a now-deleted Instagram comment that she will not be a full-time Real Housewife in the forthcoming season. When a fan asked her if she will be back on the main roster, she replied, “no I’m not but I’m on season 9 so don’t miss this season.” You can see a screengrab of her response over at Reality Blurb.

And now for the smoking shotgun-ski: Us Weekly shared an exclusive a first look at Season 9 on Thursday, and Danielle is barely in the video. (Keep your eyes peeled when the preview hits the 1:49 mark.) Furthermore, Danielle does not appear in the main cast photo provided to Us Weekly. Once again, she has been Friend of Housewives-zoned.

As for who is in the main cast photo? Returning New Jersey Housewives Margaret Josephs, Dolores Catania, Melissa Gorga, and Teresa Giudice, plus two brand new cast members are all present and accounted for. Ah, it is just as the internet said it would be: In March, RadarOnline reported that the series was testing out newbies Jennifer Aydin and Jacqueline Goldschneider.

Right around when the Season 9 preview hit the web, and a few hours after the Danielle news was unveiled, The Daily Dish announced Melissa and Teresa will be on the to-be-released season. Which... duh. No Real Housewives show does family drama quite like RHONJ, and the Gorga-Giudices are the sun at the center of the RHONJ solar system; the sisters-in-law are carrying the torch that was left behind by Caroline Manzo, Dina Manzo, and Jacqueline Laurita.

Earlier this week, The Daily Dish confirmed that Margaret and Dolores will come back to the reality series. Dolores's Season 8 buddy, Siggy Flicker, on the other hand? That is a different story. But we already knew that.

Back in December 2017, Siggy announced that she is done with RHONJ. She said in a statement given to The Daily Dish,

"After much reflection and Bravo’s support, I have decided that this will be my last season on The Real Housewives of New Jersey. I am grateful to the network for allowing me to be part of this successful franchise and wish only the best for Teresa, Melissa, Dolores, Danielle and Margaret. At this time, I want to focus on my beautiful family, my growing business and some exciting new projects."

So there you have it. The RHONJ Season 9 lineup is set. Oh, and the premiere date is set, too. According to Us Weekly, Season 9 will start on Nov. 7.