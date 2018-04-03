During Season 8 of Bravo's Real Housewives Of New York City, Bethenny Frankel told Luann de Lesseps, "It's about Tom." Now, if asked about what Season 10 of the franchise is about, Bethenny would probably tell you, "It's about Luann." At least, that's what the Real Housewives' Season 10 taglines make it seem like. The New Yorkers are coming back to Bravo on April 4, and even without the taglines, fans have been looking forward to watching the recent events of Luann's life unfold before their eyes.

Those "events" include the fallout from the former countess' divorce with Tom D’Agostino — the Tom that "it's about" — followed by a public arrest for alleged battery in Florida last December (she has since issued an apology for the incident). Even though these recent events are shocking enough on their own, they're made even more scandalous for Housewives fans who watched Luann ardently defend Tom and her marriage to him throughout the entirety of Season 8 and Season 9 of RHONY. Season 10 might not show exactly how Luann's marriage unraveled, but it promises to show the after-effects, and that's not even all of what the upcoming season will include.

Fans have so much to look forward to even not counting the Luann drama. From Bethenny's disaster relief efforts in Puerto Rico to Jill Zarin's (albeit tragic) return, Season 10 of RHONY will be anything but boring. Here are the housewives' taglines for the upcoming season, as originally revealed on Bravo TV's website.

1 Ramona Singer: "Age Is An Issue Of Mind Over Matter: If You Don't Mind, It Doesn't Matter." Giphy Ramona is 61, and she lives by her tagline.

2 Carole Radziwill: "In The Marathon Of Life, Loyalty Is Everything." Giphy Since Carole ran the New York City Marathon in 2017, the cast member's clearly got running on her mind. Since her friendship with Bethenny has been rumored to have ended, this tagline could be throwing shade to her cast mate.

3 Dorinda Medley: "I Have A Big Heart, But Little Patience." Giphy Dorinda might have her blow-out moments, but this tagline proves that she has self-awareness about it. That's why everyone loves her, after all.

4 Bethenny Frankel: "It's Great To Be Successful, But It's Even Better To Be Strong." Giphy Never one to miss an opportunity to promote herself, Bethenny cleverly included the name of her charity, B Strong, in her tagline.

5 Tinsley Mortimer: "Come On, Why Cook When I Can Order Room Service?" Giphy Apparently Tinsley hasn't moved out of the hotel that viewers saw her move into last season. Hey, it's better than Sonja's house.

6 Sonja Morgan: "I'm Not Just A Last Name, I'm A Legacy." Giphy Sonja never fails to provide the laughs on The Real Housewives, and that very well could be her legacy.