Hang a right at Jabr-awwww-ni Drive and brace yourself for the People’s Elbo-My-Gosh-This-Is-So-Cute, because The Rock’s birthday message for his daughter Tiana Gia Johnson will get ya right in the ol' heartstrings. On Wednesday, April 17, Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson posted a birthday message to his third child on Instagram to commemorate her first trip around the sun. “Happy 1st Birthday to our strong lil’ beauty, Tiana Gia,” he wrote. “Get used to daddy’s hands kid ~ they’ll always have your back. #puamana.” The Fast & Furious Presents: Hobbs & Shaw star also posted a picture of tiny baby Tiana Gia's tiny baby hands holding his fingertips, and why yes, as a matter of fact, the picture truly is a precious gemstone of an image.

One year ago, Johnson and his longtime partner, Lauren Hashian, welcomed their second kid together. To announce the newest addition to their family, Johnson shared a photo he took with baby Tiana Gia in the delivery room and wrote, “Skin to skin. Our mana. Blessed and proud to bring another strong girl into this world. Tiana Gia Johnson came into this world like a force of nature and Mama @laurenhashianofficial labored and delivered like a true rockstar.”

He continued,

"I was raised and surrounded by strong, loving women all my life, but after participating in baby Tia’s delivery, it’s hard to express the new level of love, respect and admiration I have for @laurenhashianofficial and all mamas and women out there. Word to the wise gentlemen, it’s critical to be by your lady’s head when she’s delivering, being as supportive as you can.. holding hands, holding legs, whatever you can do."

Johnson went on to call watching your own child be born “the single most powerful and primal moment life will ever offer.” “It’s a life changer and the respect and admiration you have for a woman, will forever be boundless.” He also made a promise to his third daughter that he made two her two sisters: "I'll love, protect, guide and make ya laugh for the rest of my life."

And here we are 12 months later. The little baby who falls asleep and poops when The Rock serenades her is already a year old. (Quick side note: Could you imagine if, like, John Cena pulled the sleep ’n’ poop move in the middle of the ring while The Rock was singing about him? And then called himself Dr. Dunganomics? Hey, wilder things have happened in ye olde squared circle.) Time sure does fly like Jeff Hardy in a cage match, doesn't it? As Johnson wrote in an IG caption for a picture he took with his two youngest kids, Tiana Gia and Jasmine Lia, last Christmas, "I ain't gonna be able to hold 'em like this forever, so you better believe I snatch these cookies and love 'em up every moment I can."

The most electrifying man in sports entertainment may also be the most endearing human in Instagram content entertainment.