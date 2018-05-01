As two women who have so closely shaped the narrative of modern day feminism, Supreme Court Justices Ruth Bader Ginsburg and Sandra Day O'Connor have become huge inspirations to many who view them as heroes in the women's rights movement. Although their presence has remained a major influence for decades, Variety reported on May 1 that there will be a limited TV series about Ruth Bader Ginsburg and Sandra Day O'Connor's lives and it's something that everyone should be excited to hear.

As continuing champions for gender equality, O'Connor and Ginsburg, who were the first and second women, respectively, to serve on the Supreme Court have been an encouragement to people all around the globe for many years. While most may be familiar with their positions in the judiciary system, their backgrounds and rise to the high court have, at times, become lesser-known factors in the history books.

That said, this new series seeks to give viewers more insight into their amazing backgrounds and paths into the field of law. Variety reports that Alyssa Milano, Nina Tassler and Denise Di Novi will join forces as executive producers to adapt Linda Hirshman's biography Sisters in Law: How Sandra Day O'Connor and Ruth Bader Ginsburg Went to the Supreme Court and Changed the World into a tale that will share background on the judges, and reveal how their relationship and work have helped to create major change within the realms of women's liberation.

A description from Hirshman's New York Times bestselling biography, shared by The Wrap, reads:

“The relationship between Sandra Day O’Connor and Ruth Bader Ginsburg–Republican and Democrat, Christian and Jew, western rancher’s daughter and Brooklyn girl–transcends party, religion, region, and culture. Strengthened by each other’s presence, these groundbreaking judges, the first and second to serve on the highest court in the land, have transformed the Constitution and America itself, making it a more equal place for all women.”

Sharing details on the forthcoming limited series, Variety indicates that Milano explained, "I’m thrilled to be bringing the story of these two amazing women and their relationship to screens. If there’s one thing that really stands out in the past year, it’s the importance of women supporting other women.”

DiNovi added further context on the show's narrative, sharing:

“The relationship between Sandra Day O’Connor and Ruth Bader Ginsburg is complex and rich; a rarity among women at this level of power. From opposite backgrounds and ideologies, they worked together and made an indelible mark on women’s history. We intend to explore how they rose from their early days as lawyers to their arrival at the Supreme Court, forging what would become one of the most powerful professional relationships in American history.”

Though it's immediately unclear how closely the new series will follow details from Hirshman's book, a New York Times review pointed out that the biography highlighted many differences in the women and their judiciary styles. An excerpt from the book, shared by NYT reads:

“Sandra Day O’Connor played defense; she would not permit the courts to roll the equality ball backward,” while it states that Ruth Bader Ginsburg, for her part, “played offense.”

While there may have been many contrasts in their methods and rulings, as colleagues, Day O'Connor and Bader Ginsburg would break many glass ceilings while sitting together for more that 12 years on the United States Supreme Court. Their time serving together was monumental, to say the least as there have been a total of 112 Supreme Court Justices who've served over the course of the Supreme Court's existence – and only four of them have been women.

As the first woman to hold a position in the court, O'Connor, notably led the charge with her groundbreaking appointment in 1981, ultimately paving the way for her successors, Ginsburg, Sonia Sotomayor and Elena Kagan.

As the wave of modern feminism continues to successfully push forward, there seems to be larger interest in the backgrounds of both O'Connor and Ginsburg, with the latter more recently becoming somewhat of a fascination within pop culture.

For her role in inspiring the contemporary generation, Ginsburg has been affectionately bestowed with the moniker "the Notorious R.B.G." — a phrase which, according to Business Insider, was reportedly first coined by lawyer-blogger Shana Knizhnik. The term "RGB" has also become the title of a separate documentary, which is due to hit theaters on May 4, that will also reportedly chronicle her exemplary life and rise to the Supreme Court.

Through decades of tireless fortitude, both O'Connor and Ginsburg's extraordinary life's work continues to break down doors in ways that many may not be aware. This latest series will, hopefully, lend more clarity to all that they have achieved over the years.