May 9 marked the Season 45 finale of Saturday Night Live, which meant it was the NBC show's last chance to slip in any remaining celebrity cameos. SNL featured remote appearances from mainstays like Alec Baldwin (as his usual President Trump) and a hosting gig from SNL veteran Kristen Wiig, in addition to Boyz II Men and Danny Trejo, among others.

And while nothing could top Brad Pitt's Dr. Fauci cold open from SNL's last At Home episode, they were still able to garner some impressive star power for their final episode of the season. What's more, Baldwin implied during his Trump impression this might be his last time playing the U.S. president, as the Daily Beast speculated. "And taped from my home, one last time, it's Saturday night," Baldwin told the camera before the opening credits rolled. That said, he may have just been referring to the end of the season, so his comments are a bit unclear.

Whether Baldwin will be returning to SNL or not, fans will have to wait until September to see the comedy show return for Season 46 — hopefully filmed from Studio 8H and not from everyone's respective homes. For now, however, here are all the celebs who videoed in on Saturday night.

Alec Baldwin Baldwin's Trump gave the keynote speech as St. Mary Magdalene's virtual graduation ceremony, referring to himself as their "vale-dictator." Despite the fact that the students' first through sevenths choices weren't available (these included the Obamas, Axl Rose, the murder hornets, and the Elon Musk-Grimes baby, among others), the President advised the students to "never wear sunscreen." During his speech, Trump also drank from a bottle of Clorox, which he called "invincibility juice." By the end of his talk, only the principal and the class's singular MAGA student were still on the call.

Kristen Wiig The Bridesmaids actor appeared on Saturday night to perform an...interesting song and dance for Mother's Day.

Martin Short Comedy legend Martin Short played one half of a careless couple, Deidre (played by Heidi Gardner) and Ripley, who'd just arrived home from a vacation in Italy, despite the quarantine. Their friends were nonplussed.

Josh Gad The Frozen voice actor made a brief appearance during tonight's "Song for the Kids" sketch, whose controversial premise was that kids should be allowed to drink. Gad played his snowman character Olaf, who sang that Disney said it's fine to give kids alcohol. A disclaimer then came up on the screen, which read, "*Not approved by Disney. Multiple lawsuits pending."

Boyz II Men & Babyface The R&B legends performed "A Song for Mama" from their various homes in honor of Mother's Day on Sunday. "@BoyzIIMen is still just as amazing now with their grown up beards as they were back in the day," @JoyAnnReid tweeted.

Danny Trejo Once again, Davidson sang a song on this week's SNL, accompanied by his fellow castmember Chris Redd. This time, it was dedicated to action star Danny Trejo, who also made a brief cameo. "And also I got my own donut shop!" the actor exclaimed at the end of the sketch.